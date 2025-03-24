Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
Mergers and Acquisitions

Actis acquires Stride Climate Investments

Stride is the third energy generation platform in India acquired by Actis after BluPine Energy and Athena Renewables.

Press Trust of India10289 Stories
Actis acquires Stride Climate Investments

Monday March 24, 2025 , 1 min Read

Sustainable infrastructure investor Actis on Monday said it acquired a 100% stake in Stride Climate Investments in India.

As per the deal, Actis will take charge of Stride’s 371MW portfolio of operating solar PV assets spread across 21 projects in seven states, the majority in Gujarat. The acquisition size was not disclosed by the company.

Actis has deployed more than $7.1 billion in Asia since inception across different strategies, and as a leading energy investor, has built or operated more than 8GW of installed capacity in the region, including more than 5.5GW of renewables.

Also Read
General Atlantic acquires Actis to create global platform with $96B assets under management

Stride is the third energy generation platform in India acquired by Actis after BluPine Energy and Athena Renewables.

Actis is a global investor that funds and builds sustainable infrastructure companies.

"The acquisition of Stride aligns with Actis' long-life infrastructure investment approach. The business has a 10-year operating history, compelling cash generation and low existing leverage. We believe Stride offers strong prospects to deliver cash yields to investors while also being in a dynamic, rapidly growing market," Adrian Mucalov, Partner, Head of Long Life Infrastructure at Actis, said.