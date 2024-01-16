Growth investor ﻿General Atlantic﻿ has acquired sustainable infrastructure investor Actis.

The definitive agreement will create a diversified global investment platform with combined assets under management (AUM) of around $96 billion, the firms said in a statement. However, the financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The partnership aims to capitalise on opportunities in energy transition, digitisation, and economic dynamism in growth markets, while fostering shared investment philosophies and cultures.

“Addressing the global paradigm shift toward sustainability requires an economic transformation and a capital investment on a massive scale. With the addition of Actis, we are taking a significant step forward to add a sustainable investment capability which positions General Atlantic to capture this opportunity set for our investors," said Bill Ford, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of General Atlantic.

"This transaction brings together two complementary firms and enhances our global investment platform with greater scale, broader strategies, and deeper and more local capabilities for deal sourcing and company building," he added.

Founded in 2004, London-based Actis has $12.5 billion in AUM and over 140 investment professionals across 17 offices globally. The investment firm has raised $25 billion in capital since inception.

The firm strives to support long-term, equitable growth in critical infrastructure during energy transition, digital transition, and supply chain transformation.

Under the deal, Actis will be General Atlantic's sustainable infrastructure division within its global investment platform.

Torbjorn Caesar will continue to lead Actis, maintaining independence over investment decisions and processes, while the funds will operate under the existing Actis brand.

Founded in 1980, General Atlantic is an investor with over four decades of experience in providing capital and strategic support to over 500 growth companies. It focuses on growth equity, credit, and climate solutions.

The firm, with over $77 billion in AUM, partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to scale innovative businesses globally.

As of September 30, 2023, it had over 220 investment professionals in various cities, including New York, Amsterdam, Beijing, Hong Kong, Jakarta, London, Mexico City, Miami, Munich, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, Stamford, and Tel Aviv.