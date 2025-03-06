AI startup Beacon.li raises $7M in Series A led by Sorin Investments

Beacon.li, an AI-driven product assistant for enterprises, said on Thursday it secured $7 million in a Series A funding round led by ﻿Sorin Investments﻿, an early-stage Indian venture capital firm co-founded by former KKR India CEO Sanjay Nayar.

The company will use the new capital infusion to expand its AI capabilities, scale its global footprint, and enhance enterprise automation.

The round also saw participation from Athera Venture Partners, JAFCO Asia, existing backer Unicorn India Ventures, along angel investors, including Aneesh Reddy (CEO, Capillary Technologies), Kapil Bharti (CTO, Delhi), Aravind Sanka (CEO, Rapido).

“AI agents are redefining the $250 billion global enterprise software market, and Beacon.li has the vision to be at the forefront of this shift. As businesses prioritise automation and AI-driven solutions to improve efficiency and adoption, the need for intelligent enterprise tools is more critical than ever. Beacon.li is not only addressing a fundamental pain point but also setting a new standard for AI-powered assistance,” said Subeer Monga, Partner, Sorin Investments, in a statement.

Founded by Rakesh Vaddadi and Silus Reddy, Beacon.li simplifies complex workflows, enhances user experience, and reduces support overhead to assist businesses drive growth. Its AI product assistant integrates into enterprise systems by automating tasks, resolving queries, and providing real-time documentation.

The company has a growing customer base across India and the United States, with some of its clientele, including Darwinbox, Zluri, KekHR, and Planful.

Rakesh Vaddadi, Co-founder, Beacon.li, said, “For enterprises to remain customer-centric, AI-driven automation is no longer optional, it’s essential. Customisation, complexity, and outdated documentation slow adoption, but AI is transforming this by creating seamless, intuitive user experiences that drive business efficiency. Our customers are already seeing up to 80% reduction in support volume and 4X growth in user adoption, proving the value of AI-powered solutions.”

The development comes at a time when India’s AI startup ecosystem is experiencing a funding downpour, with investors increasingly backing application-focused ventures.

Besides Beacon.li, startups leveraging AI to automate enterprise workflows and IT service management—including SuperOps, ﻿Atomicwork﻿, TrueFoundry, and Cognida.ai—are securing the bulk of investments.