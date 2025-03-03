Top AI tools in 2025: What they do and how to use them

Ever feel like you could use a boost to get more done? Or maybe you are curious about how robots seem to be getting smarter every day. That's AI in action! It's changing the way we live and work faster than ever before.

New AI tools are constantly being invented, and it's important to know which ones can help you. Are you a creator, a business owner, or just someone who likes to stay ahead of the game?

Then you will want to know about the amazing AI models of 2025. In this article, we will take a peek at the best ones, explain them in simple terms, and show you how they can make your life easier!

Top 10 AI models and how to use them

1. OpenAI o3-mini

What it does

OpenAI o3-mini is a compact yet powerful reasoning model optimised for STEM tasks, including coding, math, and science. Despite its smaller size, it delivers efficient and cost-effective solutions.

How to use it

This model is ideal for educational institutions and developers seeking affordable AI solutions. It’s available for free, with a subscription option for heavy users.

2. OpenAI deep research

What it does

This AI is designed for in-depth research, providing clear citations. It’s included in the ChatGPT Pro subscription.

How to use it

Perfect for researchers analysing complex topics. However, users should verify sources to avoid potential misinformation.

3. Google Gemini 2.0 Pro

What it does

A robust AI model with a large context window, excelling in coding and general knowledge tasks.

How to use it

Ideal for developers working with large text or codebases. Requires a Google One AI Premium subscription.

4. DeepSeek R1

What it does

DeepSeek R1 is a free, open-source model specialising in coding and math.

How to use it

It is a great choice for budget-conscious developers. However, users should be aware of the Chinese government's censorship and data privacy concerns.

5. Alibaba's Qwen 2.5 Max

What it does

Excels in advanced natural language processing, demonstrating strong logical reasoning skills and mathematical problem-solving abilities.

How to use it

Best suited for businesses requiring high-level AI capabilities, including natural language understanding, knowledge retrieval, and enterprise applications.

6. Anthropic's Claude 3.7

What it does

Provides safe, thoughtful interactions with advanced coding and reasoning capabilities.

How to use it

Claude 3.7 is well-suited for programmers and researchers needing a reasoning-focused AI. It includes a "scratchpad" mode for transparent thought processes.

7. Perplexity AI

What it does

An AI-powered search engine that delivers fact-based responses with citations.

How to use it

Ideal for users who need accurate, well-cited information. This makes it a valuable tool for research and fact-checking.

8. xAI's Grok 3

What it does

Developed by xAI, Grok 3 is a conversational AI designed with real-time access to X (formerly Twitter) data, making it an excellent choice for staying updated on trending topics and discussions.

How to use it

Ideal for entrepreneurs needing quick data analysis, as well as social media analysts, content creators, and researchers seeking real-time insights into online conversations.

9. Meta's Llama

What it does

Meta’s Llama series is a highly efficient AI model designed for natural language understanding, content generation, and research applications.

How to use it

Ideal for businesses and developers working with natural language processing (NLP) tasks. It’s also useful for AI researchers seeking open-source models for experimentation and customisation.

10. Tencent's Hunyuan Turbo S

What it does

Tencent's Hunyuan Turbo S is a cutting-edge AI model known for its quick and strong capabilities in language processing and cost-effectiveness.

How to use it

Best suited for businesses looking to enhance customer service, automate workflows, and improve AI-driven decision-making. It has a different approach than DeepSeek's "Deep Research" and is known for giving faster outputs.

Choosing the right AI model

When choosing an AI model, careful consideration of your specific requirements is crucial. Key factors include:

1. Task complexity:

Simple Tasks: For routine tasks such as basic text generation or summarisation, models like OpenAI's o3-mini or GPT-4 Turbo are generally sufficient.

For routine tasks such as basic text generation or summarisation, models like OpenAI's o3-mini or GPT-4 Turbo are generally sufficient. Advanced Tasks: For complex analytical tasks, in-depth research, or sophisticated content creation, models such as Claude 3.7 or Alibaba's Qwen 2.5 Max are good options.

2. Pricing considerations:

Budget-conscious options: Models like DeepSeek R1 offer effective performance at no cost, making them suitable for users with budget constraints.

Models like DeepSeek R1 offer effective performance at no cost, making them suitable for users with budget constraints. Premium options: Models like ChatGPT Pro and Google Gemini 2.0 Pro provide advanced capabilities and features, typically at a higher cost.

3. Specific needs:

Coding purposes: For coding-related tasks, ChatGPT Plus, and Claude Code are designed to provide specialised assistance.

For coding-related tasks, ChatGPT Plus, and Claude Code are designed to provide specialised assistance. Writing/creativity tasks: Gemini, Hunyuan Turbo S and ChatGPT work well for content creators.

Gemini, Hunyuan Turbo S and ChatGPT work well for content creators. Research applications: For research-intensive projects, OpenAI Deep Research, Meta's Llama and Perplexity AI offer features that cater to the needs of researchers.

Final thoughts

AI offers a wealth of tools designed to empower individuals and organisations across diverse domains. From researchers to business professionals, the key lies in selection. By actively exploring and experimenting with different AI models, you can tailor your workflow to achieve exceptional productivity!