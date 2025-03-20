All In Capital launches Fund II with Rs 200 Cr target corpus, makes first close at Rs 85 Cr

Pre-seed venture fund All In Capital has launched its second VC fund with a target corpus of Rs 200 crore. The fund includes a greenshoe option of another Rs 100 crore, bringing its total capacity to Rs 300 crore.

The fund has already made its first closing at Rs 85 crore, securing investments from family offices across India and overseas, All In Capital said in a statement.

While All In Capital will continue with its sector-agnostic strategy, Fund II will focus on consumer tech, deeptech, fintech, and consumer brands.

All In Capital had deployed $11 million in its first fund and backed 51 startups. With the second fund, it plans to invest in 50 more companies over three years. It plans to write first cheques of up to Rs 5 crore, and also deploy follow-on investments in select winners, it said.

“Across my 13-year career as an entrepreneur, operator, and investor in India, I have never been more bullish. The India story is just taking off—brilliant young Indians are choosing to stay back, raise capital, and build products and companies that are poised to impact millions. I consider it the privilege of my life that so many of them choose us as their first backers,” said Kushal Bhagia, Founding Partner, All In Capital.

As part of Fund II, the firm has already invested in mass-market FMCG brand Taakat, AI co-pilot for doctors MedMitra, mobile gaming studio Spill Games, shapewear and lingerie brand Krrvy, and an AI startup for 3D modelling and animation called Mixar.

All In Capital also has a founder-support platform named All Stars which helps the firm’s portfolio founders build and scale their businesses efficiently. It does so by providing access to an investor network of 500+ global investors and an angel network that connects founders with seasoned entrepreneurs, operators, and CXOs for mentorship and strategic investments.