Deeptech startup Astrome secures $10M funding led by Apollo Fund

Deeptech startup Astrome Technologies on Monday said it secured $10 million in funding led by Apollo Fund, with follow-on investments from IAN Group.

The Bengaluru-based firm will use the capital to advance wireless connectivity technologies, scale operations, expand product lines, strengthen its presence in terrestrial communications, and enter the satellite communication market.

“With this capital, we aim to revolutionise the communication landscape by offering cutting-edge solutions for both ground and space communication. This foray into the satcom market represents the timely realisation of the vision with which this company was founded—to drive innovation and create solutions that enhance connectivity on a global scale,” said Neha Satak, CEO of Astrome, in a statement.

Founded in 2015 by Neha Satak and Prasad H L Bhat, Astrome's GigaMesh product works with optical fibre systems to support 5G and 6G connectivity. It incorporates features like electronic auto link alignment and point-to-multipoint connectivity to enable quicker deployment, lower costs, and improved network performance.

The deeptech firm intends to use the funding to increase production capacity and develop next-generation solutions for a global market. It plans to supply its GigaMesh product to the overseas market through partnerships with global OEMs.

The startup develops patented millimetre-wave E-band radios and satellite communication products to advance 5G and rural telecommunication infrastructure. Its technologies aim to transform digital infrastructure, enabling high-bandwidth connectivity across land, sea, and air.

The Bengaluru and California-based company had raised $3.4 million in a bridge round in 2021.