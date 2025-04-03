This startup's AI-powered no-code platform lets businesses build enterprise apps quickly

In a world where digital transformation is critical for business success, the ability to rapidly develop and deploy custom applications remains a significant challenge for many organizations.

Enter TableSprint, an AI-powered platform that's reimagining how apps are built and disrupting the enterprise software market.

Founded in 2024 by Abhijeet Kumar and Chirag Jadhav, Bengaluru-based TableSprint is an AI app builder platform designed to help businesses build, automate, and scale applications with enterprise-grade capabilities.

"I spent years watching businesses struggle with the same problem. They have brilliant ideas for applications that could transform their operations, but they're stuck waiting months for developers to build them, says Abhijeet Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of TableSprint, in an interaction with YourStory.

This frustration became the seed for TableSprint, which Kumar describes as having "your superhuman full-stack engineer" on demand, allowing users to create apps using AI.

Kumar's path to founding TableSprint began with RainCan, a B2C subscription startup he co-founded that was later acquired by BigBasket and transformed into BBdaily, growing to over $100 million in annual recurring revenue under the TATA group. That experience running a complex operation revealed a persistent challenge: the disconnect between business needs and technical implementation.

"We'd identify an urgent business problem on Monday, but wouldn't have the software solution until Friday of next month," Kumar recalls. "By then, the problem had evolved or new priorities had emerged."

That insight led Kumar to team up with Chirag Jadhav, former Tech Lead at BigBasket Daily, to build TableSprint—a platform designed to remove that bottleneck and make enterprise app development instant, intuitive, and AI-led.

AI Consult: A virtual developer

TableSprint's breakthrough innovation is its AI Consult system, which Kumar describes as an analyst, developer and cloud architect rolled into one, which is available 24/7.

Users simply describe what they need in conversational language, and the AI translates those requirements into functional software.

"Traditional development creates multiple points of potential misunderstanding," explains Kumar. "Business requirements have to be translated into technical specifications, which then get interpreted by developers who may not fully grasp the business context. With TableSprint, that entire translation process happens instantly through conversations with AI."

The system fundamentally transforms who can participate in the process. Subject matter experts can directly create solutions without technical intermediaries, preserving the original vision and business logic that might otherwise be lost in translation.

"It's like having an entire development team on demand," Kumar explains. "You tell it what you want—a CRM system with custom fields for your industry, automated workflows for lead qualification, integration with your payment processor—and it builds it for you while you watch."

Kumar claims that this approach dramatically accelerates development cycles. What traditionally took months now happens in minutes, allowing businesses to iterate rapidly and respond to changing conditions with unprecedented agility.

Disrupting the giants

While legacy software solutions try to fit AI capabilities into existing infrastructure, TableSprint was built as an AI native solution, Kumar explains.

This philosophy extends to TableSprint's pricing model, which Kumar claims makes it up to 70% more cost-effective than traditional enterprise solutions.

"Legacy systems become more expensive as you grow—they literally penalize your success. Our pay-as-you-grow approach ensures that our platform remains accessible even as companies scale."

TableSprint’s AI-driven chat UI competes with platforms like Replit and Bolt for its user experience and onboarding. However, the core product is equipped to handle enterprise-grade workflows, automation, and app development—bridging the gap between low-code and no-code tools (Mendix, Airtable) and enterprise platforms (Salesforce, SAP, Oracle E-Business).

This dual positioning allows TableSprint to attract both SMBs and enterprises, tapping into the $100 billion+ no-code market while also addressing business automation needs in the $500 billion+ enterprise software space.

TableSprint has already gained traction among leading companies, with clients including Flipkart, Elever, Aspire Fintech, Vedantu, and Easebuzz, signaling its potential to reshape the industry.

The democratisation effect

For Anshul Sharan, founder of Elever and an early TableSprint customer, the platform has been transformative. "I was blown away by how easily I could create exactly what I needed," he says.

"I've tried other solutions but always hit roadblocks that required bringing in developers. With TableSprint, I've built a complete partners pipeline management system myself, and I can modify it whenever our process changes."

Business model and way ahead

TableSprint monetises its AI app builder through tiered pricing. It offers a Free Forever plan with essential features like unlimited forms, app templates, and support for up to three users, allowing anyone to build simple business apps at no cost.

For larger enterprises with advanced needs, a custom-priced Enterprise plan provides enhanced security, single sign-on, large team support, and seamless software integrations. This flexible pricing model attracts both startups and large corporations, ensuring businesses only pay for what they need.

TableSprint, has raised around $1 million in 2024 in a funding round led by a group of prominent angel investors and syndicates including Ankit Bhati (Co-founder, Ola), Ajeet Khurana (Founder, Reflexical), Sunil Sharma (CEO, Coingape), BlueLotus Ventures, TDV Partners, DGC Ventures, and Abhijeet Bhandari (Advisor-startups).

Speaking about future plans, Kumar says, TableSprint is looking at actively expanding into global markets by onboarding strategic partners and influencers who can guide clients through implementation and drive growth in the fast-evolving AI-powered no-code app development space.