Invince’s AI-powered platform enables professionals to upskill on the go

Blue-collar workers typically fly under the radar when it comes to skill development. However, the need for a blue-collar workforce is rapidly growing in India’s urban areas. McKinsey & Company forecasts that 70% of the 90 million jobs anticipated in India by 2030 will be created for blue-collar roles.

Blue-collar workers, and professionals across India who often hail from small towns and move in search of better prospects, have often not been able to access training that would help them keep up with new-age job requirements. This has resulted in a dearth of skilled and trained professionals. Organisations that rely on this workforce lack the resources to conduct face-to-face training for their employees. This gap in the market has led to the development of innovative tech-based learning solutions such as Invince’s craft, a Gen AI-powered multilingual microlearning platform.

Microlearning: the answer to the skill crisis

India is currently experiencing a skill crisis, hindering technological adoption and hampering economic growth. Advancements are swift in the rapidly evolving professional landscape, and skills can quickly become obsolete. Lengthy workshops and training sessions are time consuming, expensive, and ineffective for a workforce that is constantly on the move.

With agile and adaptable solutions as the need of the hour, microlearning is the best way forward. The approach delivers short, targeted lessons that assist employees in quickly picking up and applying new skills. Lessons are typically delivered in three to five minutes and target specific skills or bite-sized chunks of knowledge that do not require the commitment a lengthy training process demands.

Crafting knowledge for professionals

Leading learn-tech provider Invince aims to aid organisations worldwide in their efforts to build a skilled and resilient workforce. craft - a mobile-first, multi-lingual microlearning platform provides a range of solutions that leverage AI to deliver engaging learning modules through mobile phones. The platform encourages a culture of continuous learning and innovation, enabling users to create engaging and relevant microlearning content for training.

"A significant segment of the workforce often lacks access to the full spectrum of an organization's learning tools. Addressing the upskilling needs of this group is critical to organizational success. This is where craft plays a pivotal role—harnessing the power of Generative AI to deliver impactful, efficient microlearning. craft aligns seamlessly with our mission of empowering organizations to build a skilled, agile, and future-ready workforce," said Amit Gautam, Founder & CEO Invince.

craft allows the design of immersive microlearning experiences that boost engagement and drive results. While users can swiftly build customised lessons, learners can choose from a variety of formats to suit their style of learning. craft is designed to easily integrate with third-party applications and UpsideLMS, Invince’s learning management system. Content can be seamlessly deployed, tracked, and managed along with other learning initiatives. The platform is perfect for frontline, field, and blue-collar workers, offering concise, engaging, and easily digestible content that empowers them to learn on the go.

Building knowledge with craft

craft is designed to deliver smooth learning experiences. The mobile-first platform offers quick access to learning resources, is accessible at all times, built on a centralised repository, and allows learners to track progress and performance.

The platform is bolstered by AI-driven content creation and industry-specific mapping - helping users build topical courses quickly. To build a course, users can enter the relevant prompt and the Generative AI platform will create the course in a matter of minutes. Users can customise courses based on the topics and have free access to image libraries, such as Unsplash, Pexels, and Bing. There are over 25+ pre-built course templates to choose from, and elements such as assessments and videos add an interactive element to these micro-courses. Courses can also be customised to local and international language requirements. The dashboard provides reporting and analytics on learner count, learning hours, learning achieved, gender diversity, monthly training completion, and more.

The platform is ideal for onboarding, sales enablement, training frontline workers at scale, continuous learning, reskilling, cross-training, product training, leadership development, and more.

craft is also an administrator's dream, offering features such as multi-tenancy support, portal configuration and management capabilities, global AI-based micro-learning authoring module, and micro-learning APIs. The platform offers a secure, single sign-on, setup, and configuration.

What lies ahead?

Invince has an ambitious roadmap for the platform’s future. It aims to shape craft into an enterprise-level product by adding a variety of features and workflows, along with easy integration facilities. Next in line are gamification elements, certifications, and a leaderboard. The organisation is also planning to include a payment-based course subscription, skill-based assessments, and adaptive learning features.

craft also offers AI-based course creation using a variety of inputs such as Word files, PDF, PowerPoint presentations and text files. In the future, AI-based voice-overs and e-learning standards such as Aviation Industry Computer-Based Training Committee (AICC) and Sharable Content Objects Reference Model (SCORM) will be included to aid e-learning courses and learning management systems communicate with ease.

With its mobile-first, Gen AI-powered multilingual microlearning courses, craft is empowering working professionals and learners, allowing them to upskill on the job, improve their performance and increase productivity.