Blue Tokai appoints Umwelt.AI's chatbot Nikki as chief listening officer

In an interesting move on Tuesday, Gurugram-headquartered Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters appointed an AI-powered chatbot as its Chief Listening Officer (CLO).

Dubbed Nikki, the AI chatbot from Umwelt.AI will help the coffee brand elevate employee engagement and workplace culture through real-time analytics and proactive insights.

According to a statement, Umwelt.AI’s smart platform will offer Blue Tokai valuable workforce insights by optimising HR processes, enhancing engagement measurement, and tailoring employee interactions to build a people-centric workplace.

“Our vision has always been to create a workplace that fosters growth, inclusivity, and well-being. Partnering with Umwelt.AI gives us the opportunity to take a much more proactive and tech-driven approach to employee experience, ensuring our teams really feel valued and empowered. This will reflect our commitment to innovation not only in coffee but also in our workplace culture," said Sujit Bose, Chief Human Resources Officer at Blue Tokai, in a statement.

Also Read Swiggy partners with Blue Tokai Coffee for its Snacc app

The collaboration aims to enhance employee satisfaction, boost retention, lower attrition, and enable more data-driven HR decisions at Blue Tokai.

“With Nikki, our AI chatbot, Blue Tokai can leverage real-time sentiment analysis to gain deeper insights into employee experiences, proactively address concerns, and create a supportive work environment where engagement improves, attrition decreases, and business performance strengthens. By integrating AI-powered solutions, organizations can make more informed decisions that enhance employee well-being and drive long-term success," added Vishal Chopra, Founder and CEO of Umwelt.AI.

In August 2024, the speciality coffee chain bagged a $35 million investment in a round led by Verlinvest, along with investments from existing investors Anicut Capital and A91 Partners.

Founded in 2013, Blue Tokai had said it would use the capital to expand its presence in existing metro markets and further penetrate new Tier I and II cities in India over the next three years. It would also expand to over 350 locations in the next 30-36 months, drive new product innovation, and expand to new channels.