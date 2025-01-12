Swiggy partners with Blue Tokai Coffee for its Snacc app

Swiggy has partnered with Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters for its newly launched Snacc app, which offers a range of food and beverage items within a 10-15 minute time period.

According to a statement, the partnership will enable users to choose from the range of coffee options on Blue Tokai Coffee and get it delivered in 15 minutes.

Speaking on the partnership, Satheesh Raman, Business Head of Snacc, said, “Our vision is to build SNACC as the go-to destination for quick beverages or snacks or healthy options. We are excited to partner with Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters to bring top-quality coffee to coffee lovers. This is just the beginning. We will continue to explore partnerships with brands who are committed to offering the best quality food to our customers and further building the ecosystem.”

The statement added that the Snacc app has been designed to offer convenience to young working professionals who are working from offices or home and seeking access to good quality and convenient food options.

Blue Tokai Coffee Co-founder and COO Shivam Shahi said, “We recognise that the coffee category demands faster delivery, along with convenience and quality. Swiggy has always prioritised providing a great customer experience, and we believe that the SNACC app will help them cater to a diverse range of new-age customers.”