Building a scalable and sustainable age-tech business in India

The world is ageing, and so is India. With a population of 145 million senior citizens today, which is projected to increase by 40% in the next decade, India is facing an unprecedented shift in its ageing demographic. This change demands innovative solutions to redefine eldercare.

Elders today are more independent, tech-aware, and financially capable than before. However, they still face significant challenges in health, mobility, social engagement, and financial security. As traditional family-based eldercare models evolve, the need for innovative, scalable solutions in the age-tech sector is more urgent than ever.

The changing landscape of ageing in India

Traditionally, Indian families have relied on multi-generational living for eldercare. However, urbanisation, nuclear family structures, and workforce migration are transforming this dynamic. More seniors now live independently, necessitating new solutions for healthcare, mobility, and social engagement.

Meanwhile, technology adoption among older adults is on the rise. Smartphones, digital payments, and telemedicine are becoming commonplace, offering a window for technology-driven eldercare solutions. However, despite the growing demand, age-tech startups often struggle to scale effectively because they fail to integrate into the everyday realities of senior living in India.

Building solutions that fit the needs of Indian seniors

Age-tech isn’t just about introducing technology—it’s about designing solutions that address real challenges in ways that seniors can trust and use with ease.

One of the biggest concerns is accessibility. While digital literacy among seniors is improving, their technological needs differ significantly from those of younger consumers. Interfaces must be simple, navigation should be intuitive, and customer support should provide human assistance when needed.

Affordability is another major factor. While urban seniors may have disposable income, a significant portion of India’s elderly population depends on limited savings or pensions. Sustainable age-tech solutions must incorporate flexible pricing models such as subscription-based services, pay-per-use plans, or collaborations with insurance providers and government programmes to ensure widespread accessibility.

Beyond convenience and financial security, emotional and psychological well-being plays a crucial role in aging. Loneliness, isolation, and the lack of purpose post-retirement are pressing issues. In fact, according to a recent study published by the Centre for Brain Research, Indian Institute of Science, social isolation might influence cognitive performance and impact brain volume in the elderly.

Any effective age-tech solution should incorporate mental wellness support, social engagement, and activities that provide seniors with a sense of purpose alongside healthcare and daily assistance.

The human-centric approach in age-tech

While technology can enhance eldercare, it cannot replace human connection. Many startups in this space struggle because they focus excessively on automation, overlooking the importance of personal interaction.

For example, telemedicine has made healthcare more accessible, but seniors often require more than just a virtual consultation. A successful eldercare model would integrate telemedicine with home visits, on-call caregivers, and customer support teams that can guide seniors patiently.

Additionally, social connection is crucial. Studies show that isolation can increase the risk of cognitive decline, depression, and chronic illnesses. Age-tech businesses that embed digital communities, peer engagement, and structured activities—such as learning programmes and virtual hobby groups—will not only improve adoption rates but will also contribute to holistic senior well-being.

Industry partnerships and policy support

Scaling age-tech sustainably requires collaboration between businesses, policymakers, and healthcare providers. Government-backed initiatives in telemedicine, elder insurance, and digital literacy can help accelerate adoption. Partnerships with hospitals, banks, and corporate employers can further strengthen accessibility and affordability.

Beyond medical support, policy must also acknowledge the importance of mental health and social well-being as core components of eldercare. Countries like Japan and Germany have successfully integrated technology with human services through structured state-supported eldercare programmes, leading to improved healthcare access, reduced caregiver burden, and enhanced social engagement for seniors. India must take inspiration from such models and create a framework that supports startups innovating in this space.

The future of ageing in India

How India adapts to its ageing population will define the future of eldercare in the country. The most successful age-tech businesses won’t just be those that prioritise profitability, but those that create real impact—helping seniors lead healthier, happier, and more independent lives.

Technology alone isn’t the solution; the most effective age-tech models will seamlessly blend automation with human touch. AI-driven health monitoring, IoT-enabled smart homes, and robotic assistance can complement eldercare, but they must be designed with empathy and ease of use in mind. Emerging technologies should not replace human interaction but rather enhance it, ensuring seniors receive personalised care that fosters trust and adoption.

India’s age-tech ecosystem is still evolving, and there is a tremendous opportunity for startups, investors, and policymakers to shape its future. Entrepreneurs must build solutions that are accessible, affordable, and deeply integrated into the everyday lives of seniors.

Investors should recognise the long-term potential of this sector and support sustainable innovation. Policymakers must create frameworks that encourage age-tech adoption through incentives, digital literacy programs, and elder-friendly policies.

The true game-changers will be businesses that balance innovation with empathy, affordability with accessibility, and automation with human care. Ultimately, elder well-being extends beyond physical health—it’s about fostering emotional resilience, mental engagement, and a sense of purpose.

India’s age-tech revolution is just beginning, and those who get it right will not only build successful businesses but also redefine how the country cares for its elderly. The time to act is now.

The author is CEO of Sukoon Unlimited, an online platform for seniors.