Celebrating women leaders at SheSparks 2025!

“You educate a man; you educate a man. You educate a woman; you educate a generation.”

Welcome to SheSparks 2025!

Today, we are not just celebrating women trailblazers and changemakers shaping the future, but we are here to ignite a change that leads to greater participation of women in the workforce.

This year’s edition promises to inspire, educate, and connect women across industries.

In this digital age, staying ahead of the tech curve is critical. Not to worry, because we have a day packed with powerful keynotes, engaging fireside chats, insightful panel discussions, and transformative masterclasses to get you ahead in this race.

Dont’t miss out on the masterclass for leadership, where we will explore breaking structural barriers, leadership resilience, and the power of mentorship, offering actionable career advice for aspiring women leaders.

Not just that. We are honouring exceptional women leaders paving the way for a more inclusive future. Keep an eye out for the ‘The Future Shapers: She Leads Change Awards 2025.’

Catch all the action at SheSparks 2025 here.

The future is female-led, and we say, bring it on!

In today’s newsletter, we will talk about

Inside insurtech Plum’s growth strategy

Unlocking India’s online gaming potential

Temasek continues selling spree

Here’s your trivia for today: What year was the first black hole discovered?

Interview

Bengaluru-based insurtech startup Plum is inching closer to profitability, but its key focus is on long-term growth, according to its founder Abhishek Poddar.

“We have been contribution margin positive for almost a year now, and we have been EBITDA profitable for the last three months,” Poddar tells YourStory. “We are looking to be EBITDA profitable on a full-year basis in the next financial year. But our focus remains on reinvesting in growth and building new products rather than prioritizing short-term profitability.”

Numbers game:

The company reported operating revenue of Rs 41 crore FY24 and expects to maintain its growth trajectory over the next three years, Poddar said. The startup’s upward trajectory comes after it cut its losses in half, fuelled by a 150% surge in revenue.

It has already onboarded close to 5,000 businesses. Plum plans to invest $6 million over the next two years as it expands into the personal insurance sector. It aims to cover 10 million individuals by 2030.

While Plum does not urgently need capital, it remains open to strategic investors. “If we find a like-minded partner who believes in the long game, we might raise funds to accelerate our expansion into new segments and product lines,” he noted.

Gaming

Photo: Unsplash

Amid Indian online gaming companies preparing to list on public bourses, a report by WinZO Games and Interactive Entertainment and Innovation Council showed that investors could unlock $26 billion in gaming IPOs.

It also predicted that the size of the online gaming market could touch $9.1 billion by 2029, which would enable investors to unlock $63 billion in value.

Plug and play:

India is currently home to 591 million gamers, which accounts for about 20% of the global gamers. However, India’s mobile-first and youth-driven online gaming market accounts for only 1.1% of the $300 billion global market.

The report noted that the sector has received $3 billion in FDI, out of which 85% of the FDI is channelled to the pay-to-play segment.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Electronics and IT issued 1,298 blocking directions against online betting, gambling, and gaming websites between 2022 and 2024, according to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Automotive

The CarTrade Team

Singapore state-owned investment firm Temasek has sold 92,000 shares in car marketplace CarTrade in open market transactions on March 17, according to a BSE filing posted by the company.

Shares of CarTrade closed at Rs 1,600.85 on Monday, indicating that the firm would have pocketed Rs 14.73 crore from the sale.

Key takeaways:

This is the third offload of shares in CarTrade by MacRitchie after it previously sold 20.32 lakh shares for Rs 828 apiece in June last year. Additionally, it has sold 902,535 equity shares in the company since June in one or more tranches.

In September, Temasek, through V-Sciences Investments, also divested a 1.4% stake in food and agri conglomerate Godrej Agrovet for more than Rs 212 crore in an open market sale.

According to a Reuters report, global investors have pulled nearly $29 billion out of Indian stocks since October, which is the most in any six-month period amidst rising interest in Chinese companies, many of which are listed on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index.

News & updates

OTT wars: Apple is losing over $1 billion a year on its streaming service Apple TV+, The Information reported. Apple has spent more than $5 billion a year on content since launching Apple TV+ in 2019 but trimmed that budget by around $500 million last year.

Apple is losing over $1 billion a year on its streaming service Apple TV+, The Information reported. Apple has spent more than $5 billion a year on content since launching Apple TV+ in 2019 but trimmed that budget by around $500 million last year. M&A: US-based Bain Capital is set to take over a controlling stake in Manappuram Finance Ltd. Bain Capital will buy an 18% stake in Manappuram Finance Ltd, worth Rs 4,385 crore, through a preferential allotment of shares, the gold loan firm said in an exchange filing.

US-based Bain Capital is set to take over a controlling stake in Manappuram Finance Ltd. Bain Capital will buy an 18% stake in Manappuram Finance Ltd, worth Rs 4,385 crore, through a preferential allotment of shares, the gold loan firm said in an exchange filing. Global debt: Outstanding global government and corporate bonds surpassed $100 trillion last year, OECD noted, with rising interest costs prompting the need for prioritising productive investments. Between 2021 and 2024, the share of interest costs relative to economic output rose from a 20-year low to a record high.

What year was the first black hole discovered?

Answer: In 1971, scientists discovered the first black hole, Cygnus X-1.

