SheSparks 2025: Igniting change, empowering women, shaping the future

India’s economy is rapidly evolving, yet women’s participation in the workforce remains stagnant and low compared to global standards. Female Labour Force Participation Rate, or FLFPR, increased from 23.3% in 2017-18 to 41.7% in 2023-24, according to the Economic Survey 2024-2025.

SheSparks 2025 aims to ignite change that leads to greater participation of women in the workforce. It is more than just a celebration of women leaders—it is a platform for meaningful change, with a resolute mission to bring 1 million women into the workforce.

The event, which is happening today at Shangri-La, Bengaluru, will feature curated discussions, masterclasses, and mentorship opportunities to equip women with the skills, knowledge, and networks necessary to break barriers in corporate leadership, technology, and digital entrepreneurship.

One of the sectors where women’s participation needs a stronger push is technology. While the IT industry is the largest employer of women in India, lack of mentorship, leadership opportunities, and access to funding prevents many from rising through the ranks or pursuing entrepreneurship in tech.

Industry leaders Anjana Chiramel, HR Director & DEI leader, Schneider Electric; Dr Saundarya Rajesh, Founder, Avtar Group; and Ramya Parashar, Chief Operating Officer, MiQ Digital India; will address these challenges in a panel discussion on ‘Building a Supportive Ecosystem for Women in Tech’.

They will focus on breaking barriers for women in tech and ensuring better representation, the importance of mentorship and leadership pathways, funding and career growth opportunities, and building inclusive workplaces that foster gender diversity.

Women in AI

Despite the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in India, women’s participation in the field remains disproportionately low. According to online learning platform Coursera, while India ranks second globally in generative AI (GenAI) enrolments among women learners, women account for only 29.6% of total GenAI learners in the country, despite making up 40% of all learners on the platform. This gender gap highlights the urgent need for targeted interventions to ensure equitable access to AI opportunities, enabling more women to lead in the AI-driven economy.

A session on ‘AI & Innovation: The Founder’s Advantage’, led by Teena Bhasin, Director - Google Cloud Consulting, Google Cloud India, will focus on building AI literacy among women leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals, equipping them with the skills to leverage AI, cloud computing, and data analytics for business growth.

By breaking down complex AI concepts into practical strategies, the session will empower women to make informed decisions, drive innovation, and attract top talent in a tech-forward business landscape. It will also explore ways to level up AI skills, ensuring that more women have the confidence and knowledge to navigate leadership roles in the sector.

Building strong personal brands

While digital entrepreneurship provides a flexible and scalable way for women to enter, sustain, and thrive in the workforce, with a lack of access to mentorship, financial literacy, and business strategy, many women struggle to turn digital influence into long-term economic stability.

To address these key challenges, Simran Balar Jain, women’s hygiene & lifestyle content creator; Sakchi Jain, chartered accountant & financial educator; and Sonika Khurana Sethi, interior design educator and Founder of Coloraza Design Studio; will guide women on building strong personal brands, crafting compelling storytelling, and positioning themselves as credible experts, in a panel discussion titled ‘Women Monetising Their Voice & Influence Online’.

The session will touch upon important aspects such as monetisation barriers and unequal pay in digital spaces, financial independence strategies, income diversification, tax planning, and legal frameworks.

Women in leadership

Despite progress in workplace diversity, women remain significantly underrepresented in leadership roles. Only 18% of senior leadership positions in corporate India are held by women. Even when women reach the managerial or executive levels, they often face barriers in decision-making, salary negotiations, and career advancement due to systemic biases and lack of mentorship.

At SheSparks 2025, a masterclass on ‘The Leader Playbook: Leading, Negotiating & Making Bold Decisions’ by Monica Pirgal, MD, ex-NMG, ex-Lowe’s, ex-Goldman Sachs, aims to bridge these gaps by equipping women with the skills and confidence to lead effectively. Pirgal will focus on how to overcome leadership barriers, master negotiation for equal pay and career growth, and embrace bold decisions and risk-taking.

In a compelling fireside chat, Dr Ekroop Caur, Secretary, Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology, and Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka, will share personal insights and key lessons from her journey in public service and technology leadership.

She will explore breaking structural barriers, leadership resilience, and the power of mentorship, offering actionable career advice for aspiring women leaders in governance and beyond.

Future Shapers: She Leads Change Report 2025

The event will also see the launch of the highly anticipated ‘Future Shapers: She Leads Change Report 2025’. The report provides key insights and data on women’s leadership, economic participation, and innovation.

SheSparks Awards: Celebrating women leading change

As SheSparks 2025 draws to a close, the day will culminate in the ‘The Future Shapers: She Leads Change Awards 2025’, honouring exceptional women who are redefining leadership, driving innovation, and paving the way for a more inclusive future.

The future is female-led

This year’s edition of SheSparks 2025 is a powerful testament to the strength, resilience, and brilliance of women across industries.

As visionaries, changemakers, and pioneers come together to inspire, empower, and ignite change, SheSparks 2025 reaffirms this resounding message: The future is female-led, and the time to accelerate change is now.