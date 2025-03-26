Deloitte India has partnered with the leading Indian SaaS company Zoho to provide business solutions for mid-market and enterprise firms.

Under this partnership, Deloitte India will bring its industry domain expertise to combine with Zoho’s cloud-based platforms to provide solutions that would streamline operations, drive productivity and open new avenues of growth for the enterprises.

According to a statement, enterprises in India are facing rigid, complex legacy systems to time-intensive digital adoption cycles that hinder innovation and growth. The partnership aims to accelerate the digital transformation.

The collaboration will focus on providing a range of specific business solutions for sectors such as healthcare, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), ecommerce, and more.

On the partnership, Vinay Prabhakar, Deloitte South Asia Sales and Alliance leader, said, “The power of collaboration lies in its ability to drive meaningful transformation. As businesses navigate an increasingly digital landscape, they require agile, scalable and future-ready solutions. Our alliance with Zoho represents a commitment to co-creating tailored solutions that help enterprises modernise operations and drive long-term success.”

Through industry-specific solution development and joint go-to-market strategies, Deloitte India and Zoho aim to enable enterprises to bring about digital transformation, delivering measurable value while ensuring efficiency and long-term resilience in a rapidly evolving business environment.

“The platform capabilities of our cloud portfolio—powered by low-code, no-code and pro-code options— along with Deloitte India’s industry expertise, allow for quicker creation of bespoke solutions across sectors,” said Bishan Singh, Head - Channel Ecosystem, Zoho.