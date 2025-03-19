GCCs in India to see 9.8% rise in salary: Report

The global capability centres (GCCs) in India are likely to witness a 9.8% increase in salary over the next 12 months, outpacing the traditional IT services company, a report highlighted.

NLB Services, a global technology and digital talent solutions provider, in its report titled “India’s Talent Takeoff - The GCC 4.0 Story”, noted that GCCs are seen as top payers in Hyderabad and Mumbai, especially in IT software, consulting, and banking/financial services.

Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru show strong salary competitiveness, with notable parity in telecom and internet services.

The strong salary growth spans junior and mid-level roles, fuelled by demand in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), cloud computing, and cybersecurity segments. On the contrary, senior roles are set for modest increases as organisations prioritise cost efficiency in leadership.

“This trend underscores a deliberate shift in compensation strategies as organisations adapt to evolving talent demands and navigate macroeconomic challenges,” the report said.

The GCCs are also prioritising skills, which are reflected in the pay parity trends in the ecosystem. AI/ML and data science professionals are commanding a premium of 30–50% above traditional IT roles, while cloud architects and product designers are seeing elevated salaries, fueled by generative AI and hybrid cloud adoption.

Foundational digital and automation engineers, particularly in Industry 4.0 sectors, are experiencing close to 20–50% premiums. Meanwhile, cybersecurity experts anticipate double-digit increments, as compliance and threat mitigation become even more critical.

NLB Services CEO Sachin Alug said, “With India hosting over 55% of the world’s GCCs and projected to reach a market size of $110 billion by 2030, these centres have become critical nodes for organisations seeking agility, cost efficiency, and access to a vast talent pool. This growth trajectory is now translating into significant salary increases for employees, especially for specialised skills, which are commanding higher premiums than ever before.”

The report highlighted the evolving GCC penetration beyond IT services, with financial services leading the way. Entry-level salaries range from Rs 6–12 lakh per annum (LPA), mid-level from Rs 18–35 LPA, and senior roles up to Rs 45–90+ LPA, reflecting a strong focus on talent retention and leadership development.