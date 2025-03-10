Empowering India’s developer community to navigate the AI economy

India’s developer ecosystem has emerged as a formidable force, playing a pivotal role in the nation’s IT prowess and global digital transformation. With GitHub’s recent report showing that India’s developer community has reached an impressive 15.4 million—making it the fastest-growing hub in the world—India is not only fostering technological innovation but also redefining how the world approaches development. In this context, artificial intelligence (AI) is set to propel India’s developer economy into new realms of opportunity and growth.

Recognising this potential, Microsoft will host a webinar tailored for developers and youth who wants to build career as Developers: “Trends for AI Economy and the Industry Perspectives for Developers” on March 19, 2025, from 3 pm-4 pm. This session is designed to bridge the gap between emerging AI technologies and the practical needs of developers, propelling your career in AI Economy, enabling you to harness AI’s transformative power to drive innovation and competitive advantage.

Why this webinar is a must-attend for Indian developers

For developers, the rise of AI is more than just a trend—it is a revolution that demands immediate adaptation and continuous learning. Indian developers are at the forefront of this change. This rapidly expanding community is leveraging AI to accelerate productivity, foster innovation, and address complex challenges across industries. The webinar will delve into how AI, especially generative AI, is shaping the future of software development and how developers can capitalise on this shift.

Key topics include:

Latest AI trends: Insights into how generative AI is revolutionising coding and problem-solving.

Microsoft's AI Skills offerings: A deep dive into free training resources, including the AI Skills Navigator, LinkedIn Career Essential and Microsoft Applied AI skills certificates, designed to empower developers.

A deep dive into free training resources, including the , LinkedIn Career Essential and Microsoft Applied AI skills certificates, designed to empower developers. Career transformation: Guidance on integrating AI into your projects and enhancing your career path in a digital-first, AI-driven economy.

Expert speakers leading the discussion

Our webinar features thought leaders from Microsoft, poised to share their expertise on AI and its impact on the developer community:

Gunjan Patel, Director - AI Skills, Skills for Social Impact, Microsoft India

Sandeep Alur, CTO, Microsoft Innovation Hub, India

, CTO, Microsoft Innovation Hub, India Aparna Mushran, Learning Manager Asia, Microsoft

The bigger picture

The statistic of 15.4 million Indian developers on GitHub underscores the sheer scale and momentum of India's tech ecosystem. This explosive growth is a testament to India's emphasis on STEM education, cost-effective talent, and its ability to produce world-class developers. As a cornerstone of global tech innovation, India's developer community is well positioned to lead the AI revolution and drive economic progress on national and international fronts.

If you are a developer eager to lead in the AI revolution and take your skills to the next level, this webinar is your gateway to future-proofing your career. Join Microsoft’s expert speakers and be part of a transformative journey that equips you to excel in an AI-enabled world. Secure your spot today and unlock a future of endless possibilities!