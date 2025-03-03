Freshworks founder Girish Mathrubootham's Together Fund has launched Together AI Studio, a venture-building programme that aims to help ambitious AI-first founders go from idea to scale.

Mathrubootham shared this update on LinkedIn.

The cohort is set to begin on April 15, 2025 and will last for 12 weeks, with 11 weeks in Bengaluru and a 1-week immersion in the United States.

Together Fund is a founder-first venture partner firm that supports purpose-driven teams with capital, community and operational know-how. “At Together Fund, we are doubling down on our commitment to back bold AI founders who are reimagining the future,” said Mathrubootham.

Together AI Studio will provide flexible funding of up to $1 million, mentorship from top AI leaders and entrepreneurs in the US-India corridor, up to $600,000 credits, subject matter experts from OpenAI, AWS, Azure, and GCP, and a dedicated workspace in Bengaluru for the duration of the programme.

“AI is transforming industries at an unprecedented pace, and we believe the most groundbreaking companies of the next decade will be AI-first,” said Mathrubootham.

“We are looking for AI builders who are pushing boundaries across B2B AI applications, AI-powered healthcare solutions, AI in security & automation, Frontier AI – quantum AI, brain-computer interfaces, and AI for defense,” read Mathrubootham's post on LinkedIn.

Together AI Studio’s portfolio includes AI-driven companies such as Chaotix; an AI-led game creation platform; Composio, which integrates AI Agents & LLMs with enterprise applications; Thesys, a design co-pilot for AI agents; and Presentations AI, and AI-led presentation creation tool.

The Economic Times had reported earlier today that the VC firm expected to close its $150-million Fund-II by June.

