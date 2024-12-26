Composio makes AI integrations more efficient by saving developer time

Software developers’ time is valued highly as their role is crucial to the company’s operations.

Composio, which was featured in Yourstory’s Tech30 2024 list, builds tools for developers. Its platform speeds up the process of building and connecting agents to external services, reducing development time from months to just days.

The San Francisco, California-based startup provides tools that enable developers to quickly create reliable AI agents that interact with external software, like CRM systems (e.g., Salesforce, HubSpot) and services like Gmail.

These AI agents are essentially automated systems that perform tasks on behalf of the user within those software platforms. For example, an agent could be designed to automatically manage emails, update records in a CRM, or perform data entry without human intervention.

Normally, when developers build such agents, it can take months to fine-tune them to work accurately and reliably.

Composio simplifies agentic integration—ensuring how multiple AI agents communicate and function together—by offering a platform where developers can connect their agents to these systems in a much faster and more reliable way. Its platform has gained traction on GitHub, with over 12,000 developers building on its framework, including engineers from Fortune 500 companies like Meta Platforms, Salesforce and Cisco.

Also Read AI is reshaping SaaS globally, and Indian firms are swiftly adapting to the shift

“AI agents are inherently unreliable and prone to hallucinations, making it one of the biggest challenges in building them. When agent integrations go live in production, they often operate with significant inaccuracies, requiring developers to spend months optimizing reliability,” Soham Ganatra, Co-founder at Composio tells YourStory.

The startup was launched in June 2023 by IIT - Bombay alumni, Karan Vaidya and Soham Ganatra.

One-size-fits-all solution

Most AI agents or LLMs rely on the ability of an AI model (like an LLM) to interact with external functions or tools to perform specific tasks, this is essentially called tool calling.

However, the reliability of function calling is often too low on account of hallucinations and inaccuracies--a key reason why many LLM applications are not yet widely deployed in production.

For instance, when you go live with an agent that interacts with Gmail, the reliability would be somewhere close to 40% to 50%. According to Ganatra, reliability with Composio would start above 90% therefore allowing developers to go into production quickly.

Composio’s solution works on a foundational level and applies itself to agentic integration across industries, improving AI integrations regardless of the specific use cases.

Also Read With enterprise solutions, Ema AI is making space for itself in the crowded Gen AI market

Pricing and clients

Like many other AI applications, Composio operates on a hosted platform with a usage-based pricing model. Developers and large enterprises can sign up, create an account, and access Composio’s services using an API (Application Programming Interface) key.

They gain access to Composio’s services through an API (Application Programming Interface) key, and pay charges every time the API is called.

This pay-per-use approach enables flexibility for different scales of operation and further promotes adoption. Its average contract value is close to currently $20,000 or Rs 16 lakh.

Its clients and partners include enterprises like Databricks, Datastax or startups like 11x,

It is used by developers, who inherently represent enterprises, and monetisation on that front has also started just less than a month ago.

“AI agents space in general is too nascent and therefore currently the target is not monetising, but the target is actually getting usage up, ” explains Ganatra.

About 80-90% of projects involving agents and LLMs are currently in the MVP (Minimum Viable Product) or POC (Proof of Concept) phase. Monetisation becomes more viable when these projects move to full-scale production, which is expected to become more mainstream around February or March 2025, adds Ganatra.

Composio is vying for a small slice of the enterprise AI market which is expected to reach $311.64 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 52.17% according to Mordor Intelligence.

As AI adoption accelerates, seamless integration and uninterrupted workflows are critical for enterprises to stay competitive. By cutting down development cycles, businesses can accelerate time-to-market, lower costs, and focus on innovation, enabling them to fully leverage AI’s potential while keeping up with rapidly evolving industry demands.