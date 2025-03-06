AI firm MaxIQ (formerly Gyaan AI) has raised $7.8 million in seed funding led by Dell Technologies Capital, with participation from Intel Capital. It will use the fresh capital to scale operations, fuel product development, and expand its leadership team.

“The complexities of managing modern B2B SaaS sales from product-led growth to complicated enterprise campaigns across each stage of the customer lifecycle has organisations drowning in a sea of fragmented data,” said Chris Hillock, Investor, Dell Technologies Capital, in a statement.

He added, “MaxIQ's vision for unifying the entire customer journey is bold and creates an opportunity for companies to harness information intelligently to streamline organisational productivity and maximise value capture. We are thrilled to support the team as they drive this much-needed transformation.”

Founded by Sonny Aulakh in 2022, MaxIQ is an AI-driven revenue platform designed for B2B SaaS companies struggling with fragmented sales and customer success processes. Instead of juggling multiple disconnected tools, the platform provides a unified system that streamlines deal qualification, forecasting, and customer lifecycle management.

It also offers real-time insights across every stage of the customer journey, helping businesses improve forecast accuracy, reduce onboarding delays, and drive customer adoption and retention in a single platform.

The company has appointed Matt Hickey as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Rob Sexton as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Both bring extensive leadership experience from Palo Alto Networks, EMC, and most recently Securiti.ai, along with serving senior leadership roles at Data Domain, XtremIO, and CloudGenix.

The company in a statement said founder Sonny Aulakh will continue to drive product innovation and expand MaxIQ’s market presence through strategic marketing initiatives.

“Today’s tools leave a critical gap between sales and customer success, resulting in misalignment, delays, and missed revenue opportunities,” said Matt Hickey, CEO of MaxIQ.

“MaxIQ solves this by unifying workflows and delivering AI-powered insights that enable revenue teams to operate in sync and drive faster value to customers. This funding marks a pivotal moment for MaxIQ as we accelerate from category pioneer to category leader,” he added.