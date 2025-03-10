India’s leading gaming industry associations have introduced a joint ‘Code of Ethics’ (CoE) to set responsible gaming standards for skill-based real-money gaming operators in the country.

The framework released by the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), and the E-Gaming Federation (EGF) outlines responsible gaming policies, third-party audits, and reporting mechanisms intended to promote user safety and industry accountability.

The initiative comes amid increased regulatory scrutiny and concerns regarding illegal offshore gaming platforms.

The Code of Ethics includes measures such as age verification, KYC requirements, and user-defined spending limits. Gaming operators with annual revenues of Rs 100 crore or more are expected to comply within six months, while smaller operators have nine months.

Compliance will be assessed through independent audits, and certified operators will need to renew their certification annually.

"Through collaboration with other industry federations, we are setting new benchmarks for ethical gaming, strengthening the credibility of India’s online gaming sector, and building a sustainable, globally competitive ecosystem," Roland Landers, CEO, All India Gaming Federation said.

Measures to safeguard player data and manage funds responsibly have also been incorporated. Standards for fair gameplay and transparency are intended to build trust among users.

Additionally, the framework provides options for self-exclusion and financial limits, while outlining tools for identifying and assisting vulnerable users. Advertising guidelines seek to prevent misleading marketing and ensure ethical promotional practices.

Annual third-party audits will assess adherence to these standards, with periodic reviews to align with evolving industry regulations.

The introduction of the code follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the three federations and the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) to address concerns over misleading advertisements for gambling platforms.

Authorities have increased scrutiny of offshore betting operators, citing risks related to consumer protection and financial oversight.