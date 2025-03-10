Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer a futuristic concept but an essential tool driving efficiency across industries. The public sector, in particular, stands to benefit significantly from AI-powered innovations. To explore these possibilities, Microsoft, in collaboration with YourStory, hosted a webinar titled ‘Unlocking the Potential of Generative AI in Governance: Enhancing Productivity with Responsible AI’.

The session featured expert insights from Sandeep Arora, Group Director & Head of Public Policy and Government Affairs, Microsoft; Gunjan Patel, Director, Skills for Social Impact, Microsoft; and Raghav Khullar, Senior Specialist, Modern Workplace, Microsoft.

The webinar provided a deep dive into AI’s role in streamlining operations, improving decision-making, and ensuring data security in governance. It also introduced Microsoft's AI skilling initiatives and showcased the potential of Microsoft Copilot in everyday administrative functions.

Generative AI: A game changer for governance

Kicking off the session, Arora highlighted the transformative impact of AI on government processes. He emphasised that AI's potential lies in enhancing efficiency, reducing repetitive tasks, and enabling government employees to focus on strategic decision-making.

“AI is not just a technological advancement; it is a catalyst for efficiency in governance. When implemented responsibly, it can empower public sector employees, enabling them to make informed decisions faster and more effectively,” Arora said.

He further stressed that AI adoption at scale can significantly improve government-to-citizen services. With increasing digital transformation, there is a need for skilling government employees to effectively integrate AI into their workflow.

Bridging the AI skills gap

Patel took the stage to discuss Microsoft’s commitment to AI education and skilling. He introduced the Microsoft AI Skills Navigator, a free platform offering AI courses, certifications, and learning resources for professionals at all levels.

“AI is the next general-purpose technology, akin to electricity. Its transformative power is immense, and to fully harness it, we need broad adoption and upskilling across industries, including governance,” Patel noted.

The initiative aims to equip individuals with fundamental AI skills, productivity enhancement through AI, and advanced AI expertise for technical professionals. By offering structured learning pathways, Microsoft is helping governments and organisations stay ahead in the AI revolution.

Patel also cited a recent report, stating that 67% of government and public sector organisations believe generative AI will drive innovation and improve administrative functions. He encouraged attendees to explore Microsoft's AI training resources to stay competitive in this evolving landscape.

Microsoft Copilot in action

To provide a hands-on understanding of AI’s capabilities, Khullar conducted a live demonstration of Microsoft Copilot, an AI assistant integrated into Microsoft 365 applications like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Teams.

He showcased how Copilot can generate images, summarise lengthy documents, create project plans, and analyse complex datasets—all while ensuring data privacy and security.

“One of the key differentiators of Microsoft Copilot is that your data remains yours. Unlike some free AI tools that train on user data, Copilot ensures that no personal or organisational information is used to train its AI models,” Khullar explained.

He further demonstrated Copilot’s ability to analyse financial reports, draft policy documents, and generate insightful meeting summaries—use cases that are particularly valuable in governance.

The road ahead for AI in governance

The webinar underscored the unparalleled potential of generative AI in governance. As AI continues to evolve, public sector organisations must actively adopt and integrate AI tools to drive efficiency and innovation.

Key takeaways from the session include:

AI enhances government efficiency by reducing manual workload and improving decision-making processes.

AI skilling is crucial for ensuring a smooth and responsible AI adoption across industries.

Microsoft Copilot serves as a powerful AI assistant that streamlines operations while maintaining data security.

For those keen to explore AI-powered solutions, the Microsoft AI Skills Navigator offers valuable learning resources to help professionals stay ahead in the digital era. With initiatives like these, the future of governance looks increasingly intelligent, efficient, and AI-driven.