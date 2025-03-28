7 Key lessons from life: Living in the Brackets by Anki Jain

In literature, brackets are used to add context, provide additional information, or offer an alternative perspective—details that, while not always essential, enrich the overall meaning of a sentence. But what if life itself were lived in brackets?

Anki Jain’s Living in the Brackets presents a profound metaphor: the moments we think of as side notes—the unexpected detours, unplanned pauses, and overlooked experiences—are where the true essence of life unfolds. In a world obsessed with milestones, goals, and outcomes, we often neglect the spaces in between, the brackets that shape us in ways we never anticipate.

This book invites us to shift our perspective, to see life not just as a linear path but as a dynamic interplay between the major events and the subtle yet significant moments that occur around them. It is in these brackets that we learn, grow, and truly understand what it means to be alive.

Lessons from the book Living in the Brackets

1. Embrace the pauses: Growth happens in the gaps

We are conditioned to believe that life is about constant motion—progress, success, and achievement. But Jain reminds us that growth often happens in the stillness. Whether it’s a career break, a personal setback, or an unexpected delay, these pauses are not wasted time. They are opportunities to reflect, realign, and discover aspects of ourselves that we might otherwise overlook.

Example: Amitabh Bachchan faced a major career setback in the late 1990s when his production company, ABCL, went bankrupt, and he was deep in debt. Instead of giving up, he took time to reinvent himself and returned with Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), which redefined his career and financial standing.

2. Unplanned journeys lead to unexpected wisdom

The best lessons often come from experiences we never planned. Jain illustrates how some of life’s richest moments arise from detours—whether it’s a chance encounter, an unplanned trip, or a career shift forced by circumstances.

Example: Narayana Murthy, the founder of Infosys, was once arrested in Bulgaria due to political tensions while travelling in Eastern Europe. This experience made him realise the importance of financial independence, eventually inspiring him to start Infosys—a company that transformed India's IT industry.

3. Success is not always in the spotlight

In a world that glorifies big achievements, we often measure success by external validation—promotions, awards, and recognition. But Living in the Brackets suggests that real success is sometimes found in quiet victories: personal breakthroughs, moments of kindness, or simply staying true to oneself.

Example: Rukhmabai Raut, one of India's first female doctors, faced social opposition and a long legal battle over her right to education and independence. While she may not have received mainstream recognition in her time, her perseverance paved the way for women in medicine in India.

4. The best conversations happen in the margins

How often do we remember the little side conversations rather than the main events? The book highlights how the most meaningful interactions often happen when we least expect them—during a late-night talk, a shared moment of vulnerability, or a casual exchange that sparks a lifelong friendship.

Example: Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam often spoke about how some of his most valuable lessons came from conversations with students, rather than from high-level government meetings. He believed that true wisdom was exchanged in informal settings where ideas flowed freely.

5. Let go of the script: life is an improvisation

We love to plan our lives with meticulous detail, but Jain argues that true fulfilment comes from allowing life to unfold organically. When we cling too tightly to expectations, we miss out on possibilities that might be even better than what we originally envisioned.

Example: Nithin Kamath, the founder of Zerodha, started his career as a trader and never planned to build India’s largest stock brokerage platform. It was only after years of navigating challenges in trading that he decided to create a platform that would simplify stock investments for others.

6. Finding beauty in the ordinary

Not every moment in life needs to be grand or life-changing. Living in the Brackets teaches us to find joy in the small, seemingly insignificant details—watching a sunset, enjoying a cup of tea, or listening to the sound of rain.

Example: Ratan Tata, despite being a billionaire, finds happiness in simple moments—driving his car, meeting young entrepreneurs, and caring for his dogs. His humility and appreciation for everyday joys set him apart from many business tycoons.

7. You are not defined by your labels

Society often places people in boxes—by profession, background, or achievements. But life is bigger than any one label. Jain encourages readers to see themselves beyond the roles they play—to embrace their fluid, ever-evolving nature.

Example: Arunachalam Muruganantham, the man behind India’s low-cost sanitary pad revolution, was once a school dropout and a welder. He refused to let his background define him and went on to create a movement that changed menstrual hygiene for millions of Indian women.

Final thoughts

Anki Jain’s Living in the Brackets is an invitation to shift how we perceive life. Instead of rushing from milestone to milestone, let’s learn to appreciate the moments in between—the pauses, the detours, the quiet victories.

The richest experiences are not always the ones that make headlines. They are the ones that shape us in ways we never expected. And maybe, just maybe, the brackets are where life truly happens.