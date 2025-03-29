From markets to marketplaces: How India's small businesses are conquering digital frontiers

The strength of India’s economy is powered by countless MSMEs — businesses built on resilience, adaptability, and an entrepreneurial spirit that pushes boundaries every day. Whether it’s navigating shifting market dynamics or embracing new business models, India’s small businesses have consistently found ways to thrive.

Today millions of small business owners are now taking this spirit of adaptability to the next level — transitioning from traditional sales channels like local markets, exhibitions, and wholesale networks to a robust digital-first approach. MSMEs are building 360-degree business models that combine the power of ecommerce platforms, social media channels like Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, their own websites, and hybrid setups that blend physical presence with digital innovation.

This digital shift couldn’t have come at a better time. The Indian ecommerce market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21%, reaching $325 billion by 2030 — with MSMEs leading the charge. Already, more than 60% of small businesses are tapping into digital platforms to expand their reach, boost growth, and unlock new opportunities.

However, making this shift is not always straightforward. It involves navigating new terrain— from mastering digital marketing and inventory management to understanding logistics and customer engagement, all while keeping a traditional business afloat. It’s a test of grit, learning, and relentless determination.

Navigating this digital transformation requires structured support. Effective mentorship programs and industry-specific guidance have proven crucial, equipping entrepreneurs with practical digital marketing strategies, financial planning tools, and hands-on training. These targeted interventions have empowered small businesses to overcome initial hurdles and compete effectively in today's rapidly evolving digital marketplace. This journey of learning and adaptation comes alive in the stories of Nisha Nair and Ajay Kashyap, whose business evolutions reflect the very spirit of India’s MSMEs.

From local exhibitions to a thriving online brand

For Nisha Nair, founder of Yamini Lifestyles in Bengaluru, jewelry was more than just adornment — it represented a perfect blend of personal passion, logistical flexibility, and a deep connection to skilled artisans whose craft deserved to be celebrated. In 2017, she turned this vision into reality, launching Yamini Lifestyles, which today houses two distinct brands — Joyera and Aitihya — offering handcrafted jewelry that beautifully blends tradition and contemporary aesthetics.

Building a business while frequently relocating as a military wife brought its own set of challenges. Each move meant starting from scratch — identifying new artisans, managing inventory from a distance, and rebuilding supply chains. In the early days, Nair relied on exhibitions and defense shops to reach customers, single-handedly juggling everything from design to customer service, often with the help of friends and family.

Transitioning from this offline model to the online world wasn’t easy. Initial attempts at ecommerce came with hurdles such as inventory mismanagement, unpredictable sales, and navigating the complexities of digital selling. But Nair remained undeterred.

Joining the Walmart Vriddhi Program in 2020 marked a pivotal transformation, elevating her business from local exhibitions to a thriving online brand. “I never imagined I could run a business that reaches customers across India, especially while moving every few years. Walmart Vriddhi gave me the structure and confidence to grow digitally.” she recalls.

Walmart Vridhi has empowered MSMEs across India by providing them with free of cost access to digital training, business advice, and personalized mentorship opportunities. The program is designed to equip MSMEs with the know-how and tools they need to succeed in supply chains by combining Walmart‘s supplier development experience and Flipkart‘s platform expertise. For Nair, this personalized mentorship was instrumental in addressing some of her biggest challenges — from financial management and cost control to refining product listings, optimizing customer experiences, and using real-time data for decision-making.

As a result, Yamini Lifestyles’ online revenue skyrocketed from Rs. 80,000 annually to Rs 1.8 lakh per month. In 2023-24, her business achieved sales of Rs 34.08 lakh. Today, with 65 retail stores across India and support from over 150 women artisans, Nair has set her sight on international expansion with plans to reach global buyers through Walmart Marketplace while empowering women along her journey.

Modernizing a family legacy

While Nair revolutionized her jewelry business, another entrepreneur was writing his own digital success story. Ajay Kashyap's journey bridges tradition and innovation in the heart of Uttar Pradesh.

Growing up in Kannauj, Kashyap watched his father build Shri Balaji Enterprises, a family business specializing in artificial garlands and puja items. After a brief IT career, he returned home in 2022, drawn by the pull of his family legacy and the vision to expand beyond their traditional exhibition and wholesale markets. However, when he took over, the business was heavily dependent on exhibitions and wholesale sales — channels that were limiting their reach and growth.

“I could see the potential our products had, but we were confined to regional markets. The turning point came when we ventured into the ecommerce space with Flipkart. This shift opened doors to customers across India, significantly enhancing our visibility and driving sales.” he recalls.

Through Flipkart, he discovered how ecommerce could connect his family's craftsmanship to customers nationwide. The platform's intuitive interface allowed him to manage operations remotely from Kannauj while dramatically reducing costs and expanding their market reach.

However, like Nair, Kashyap soon discovered that digital success required more than just listing products online. Joining Walmart Vriddhi in 2022 provided him with crucial strategies for navigating e-commerce complexities. The program's training in digital marketing and SKU management transformed his approach to online retail. He learned to optimize product listings, leverage targeted advertising, and establish proper brand registration—elements he had previously overlooked.

Today the results speak volumes: Shri Balaji's product range expanded from 10 items to 178 today, with plans to reach 1,000 SKUs by end of 2025. Monthly orders surged from 150 to over 2,000, and revenue quadrupled to Rs 2 lakh per month. Looking ahead, Kashyap aims to reach 5,000 monthly orders by the end of 2025 and establish Shri Balaji Enterprises as the premier online destination for traditional puja items.

Beyond business metrics, Kashyap’s expansion has created employment for over 20 women artisans in his community, who now craft products from their homes—demonstrating how an MSME’s digital transformation extends beyond individual success to community empowerment.

The road ahead

As India’s digital economy continues to evolve, the opportunity for small businesses has never been greater. Yet, the path forward demands more than individual determination — it calls for resilience, adaptability, and the courage to embrace digital platforms to scale operations. Small business owners like Nair and Kashyap exemplify how tradition and innovation can go hand in hand when supported by the right resources.

Learning programs like Walmart Vriddhi demonstrate the transformative impact of structured mentorship, targeted training, and platform access for small businesses. By July 2024, the program had digitally empowered over 60,000 micro-, small- and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across India. By providing entrepreneurs with both digital knowledge and implementation strategies, such initiatives create sustainable pathways for growth that extend beyond business metrics to community development and economic empowerment.

Walmart Vriddhi also trains and develops sellers for Walmart Marketplace in the US, one of the fastest growing ecommerce platforms.

The future is being shaped by those who are ready to learn, adapt, and seize the opportunities of the digital age — and India’s small businesses are doing just that, shaping not only their own success stories but the future of India’s economy.