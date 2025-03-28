10 powerful books everyone should read at least once

Books have the power to transport us to different worlds, challenge our perspectives, and leave an indelible mark on our souls. While trends in literature come and go, certain books stand the test of time, resonating with readers across generations. These books shape our understanding of history, human nature, love, ambition, and resilience.

Think about the books that have stayed with you long after you turned the last page. Maybe it was a classic novel that made you see the world differently or a thought-provoking work of nonfiction that changed how you approach life. The books on this list are not just stories—they are experiences, lessons, and reflections of the human condition.

10 books to read at least once in your lifetime

1. The Shadow of the Wind by Carlos Ruiz Zafón

A mesmerising literary thriller set in post-war Barcelona, this novel follows a young boy named Daniel who discovers a mysterious book. As he searches for more works by the same author, he uncovers dark secrets that intertwine with his own life. It’s a gripping tale of love, loss, and the power of literature.

2. A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara

A deeply emotional novel that explores the complexities of friendship, trauma, and resilience. Following the lives of four college friends over decades, this book delves into the struggles of one character in particular, Jude, as he battles personal demons. It’s an unforgettable and heartbreaking story that lingers long after you’ve finished reading.

3. The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern

A beautifully written fantasy novel about a magical competition between two young illusionists, Celia and Marco. Their rivalry takes place within a mysterious traveling circus that only appears at night. With stunning prose and a dreamlike atmosphere, this book is perfect for those who love enchanting, immersive storytelling.

4. East of Eden by John Steinbeck

A sweeping epic about love, betrayal, and destiny, East of Eden retells the biblical story of Cain and Abel through two families in California’s Salinas Valley. It’s a profound novel that explores the nature of good and evil, the complexity of human emotions, and the struggle for acceptance.

5. The House of the Spirits by Isabel Allende

A multigenerational saga that blends history, politics, and magical realism, this novel follows the Trueba family through decades of love, revolution, and personal struggles in Chile. The book’s rich storytelling and deep character development make it a compelling and unforgettable read.

6. A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman

A heartwarming and humorous novel about an old, grumpy man named Ove who finds his life unexpectedly changed by new neighbors. Through flashbacks, readers learn about his tragic past, and as the story unfolds, it becomes a touching tale about love, friendship, and second chances.

7. The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller

A modern literary novel that explores love, family secrets, and difficult choices. Set over a single day at a family retreat in Cape Cod, it tells the story of a woman forced to confront her past and decide between two different lives. The novel is beautifully written and emotionally compelling.

8. Before We Were Strangers by Renée Carlino

A bittersweet love story about two people who meet in college, lose touch, and reconnect years later. The novel explores themes of fate, missed opportunities, and the power of true love. If you enjoy emotional and reflective romance novels, this one is a must-read.

9. Educated by Tara Westover

A remarkable memoir about a woman who grew up in a strict and abusive survivalist family in rural Idaho and later went on to earn a PhD from Cambridge University. Educated is a powerful story about resilience, the value of education, and the courage to break free from one’s past.

10. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

A novel that blends philosophy with fiction, this book follows Nora Seed, a woman who finds herself in a magical library between life and death. She gets the chance to explore different versions of her life based on choices she could have made. It’s a thought-provoking and uplifting read about regret, hope, and the power of embracing life.

Conclusion

Each of these books offers something unique—a lesson, a perspective, or a profound emotional experience. They remind us of our shared humanity, challenge our assumptions, and inspire us to think deeper about life and the world around us. Whether you’re revisiting a classic or discovering a new favorite, these books are essential reads that will leave a lasting impact.