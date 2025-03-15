Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday called for sustainable lifestyle options that are "available, accessible and affordable" for all consumers while protecting basic rights and needs.

In his recorded video speech telecast at a World Consumer Rights Day webinar, Joshi emphasised that sustainable lifestyles are essential to tackling "the interconnected crises of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution."

"A just transition ensures that the shift to sustainable lifestyles upholds people's basic rights and needs. It presents an opportunity for 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas', delivering solutions that benefit both people and the planet," he said.

Consumer protection and fostering sustainability have been part of Indian culture from ancient times and formed the core of its administration, the minister added.

Joshi said the government has been at the forefront of fostering sustainability through responsible consumer policies.

"From the expansion of eco-labelling programmes to strengthening the regulatory framework against greenwashing, we are committed to ensuring that consumers are well-informed and protected against misleading claims."

He further said the government is actively working to make sustainable products more affordable and accessible.

"We are encouraging industries to adopt environment-friendly manufacturing processes and sustainable innovations," he said at the event, which focused on the theme "A Just Transition to Sustainable Lifestyles."

The government is working to move beyond "consumer protection" toward promoting "consumer interest" and "consumer care," Joshi said and mentioned the monitoring mechanisms aimed at controlling volatility in essential commodities.

"However, it is necessary that the consumers also understand their shared responsibilities towards society by following Mahatma Gandhi who talked about a zero-carbon lifestyle and calls for picking the most sustainable options in daily life choices," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a call for the Mission LiFE which envisions replacing the prevalent 'use-and-dispose' economy with a 'circular economy', defined by mindful and deliberate utilization, the minister noted.

Speaking on the occasion, Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare said this year's theme is in sync with cultural values and ethos of the country.

"When we talk about just transitioning to sustainable lifestyles, it also means sustainability should not become costly, unaffordable and difficult for consumers," she said.

Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs B L Verma and other senior ministry officials also attended the webinar.