Three brothers on a mission to redefine everyday glassware into lifestyle statements

Glasafe's journey began in September 2023 with a simple yet powerful vision from its co-founders: to craft a lifestyle, not just launch another product in the market. This guiding principle shaped every decision, defining the brand’s journey.

As Kushal Choukhany says: "We're not in the business of selling just glass bottles or tiffins; we're here to sell you a lifestyle." This ethos sets Bengaluru-based Glasafe apart, focusing on elevating everyday experiences through glassware that merges elegance with function. The co-founders, Kushal Choukhany, Anshul Choukhany, and Yash Agarwal, did not rush the process. Every product was meticulously crafted, with months spent perfecting each design before entering the market.

From the minute the first prototype was created, they realised they were on a mission to transform everyday essentials into symbols of elegance, consciousness, and elevated living. “We wanted Glasafe products to make you feel different, to elevate your lifestyle above the ordinary. When you use a Glasafe bottle, it’s not just about the functionality; it’s about the experience.”

The brand identity and driving forces

The name ‘Glasafe’ blends of ‘glass’ and ‘safety,’ capturing the brand’s core essence. Glasafe aims to make every product an experience, with glassware that is stylish and safe for everyday use. For instance, glass water bottles are built with an ergonomic grip that fit right in your hand, making them usable and stylish.

From the highly durable borosilicate glass to leak-proof lids, and the non-slip silicone sleeve, each detail is designed with the user in mind.

“We’re obsessed with one thing: quality, quality, and quality,” Choukhany says. “This obsession has been our driving force, ensuring that every product we release sets a new standard.”

Glasafe is a 100% designed-in-India brand that collaborates with talent from across the country. The co-founders feel that true workmanship cannot be rushed, which shows in their thorough approach. “Every curve, lid and sleeve is refined with the highest level of detailing. Your experience is what defines us,” Agarwal says.

The company has “elevated over 1,00,000 unique lives, with a staggering 30% repeat order rate”. Within just six months of launch, Glasafe achieved an ARR of Rs 250 million, a testament to its commitment and the market’s response. Their vision isn’t tied to numbers. “Our home run isn’t a sales figure; it’s about how many lifestyles we’ve elevated,” Choukhany says.

Glasafe aims to go beyond building a brand; it wants to become an integral part of an elevated lifestyle. “We're not just offering glassware; we’re becoming a part of your story—whether it's a conversation starter at gatherings, a choice for healthier living with the shift from single-use plastic to glass, or a step in upgrading from the ordinary to the extraordinary. Every Glasafe product is crafted with this intention, to not just meet but enhance everyday moments, reflecting a life lived with grace, intention, and a desire for something better,” Anshul says.

From the beginning, the company understood the significance of being where its customers were. Leading ecommerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Ajio, Myntra, Tata Cliq, Pepperfry, Blinkit, Zepto, Nykaa Fashion, and others provide an assortment of Glasafe’s range. This extensive online presence has ensured that customers across India can easily access Glasafe products.

A vision for the long run

The founders are focused on long-term impact that endures for years. "We are here for the long game, and we are here to win," Anshul says. The brand's focus remains unwavering: providing unrivalled quality while elevating lifestyles, one glass at a time.

The global glassware industry is valued at Rs 48,000 crore, and Glasafe aims to be a significant contributor by 2027-28. The brand’s next big move? Opening experience centres across India and beyond.

“We envision a world inside our bottle,” Choukhany says. "At these experience centres, customers can see, touch, and feel the essence of the brand. These will provide an immersive experience into the lifestyle we have crafted.”