As the world gets ready to indulge in a dizzying array of delicious food and sweets, the snacks market is making big moves. Investment powerhouse Alpha Wave Global is in talks to acquire a 6% stake in Haldiram Snack Foods.

If that name sounds familiar, you’re not wrong: Alpha Wave Global is a backer of Elon Musk’s SpaceX. The proposed investment, valued at about Rs 5,160 crore, is the second major equity sale by the FMCG giant in recent months.

Speaking of SpaceX, there may be a new challenger in the space race very soon—this time from Europe. While its maiden flight was cut short, the Spectrum rocket, built by German startup Isar Aerospace left the launch pad intact and flew for half a minute, marking the start of a longstanding endeavour to make Europe less reliant on the US for private satellite launches.

Had the craft reached orbit, it would have made Isar the first company to do so from a European spaceport.

When it comes to tech today, sky’s the limit. Case in point: here is a fridge that can find your phone and adjust your air conditioning.

Now, if only it could also produce snacks at will!

Overcoming barriers in healthcare

Quizizz’s game-changing growth strategy

Where in the world is Seker Bayram (sugar feast) celebrated?

Geetha Manjunath touched upon her personal journey, the challenges of the healthcare system, and the potential of technology in saving lives as she delivered her talk during the session ‘Ladies Who Launch: Women Founders Shaping the Future’ at SheSparks 2025, YourStory’s flagship event for women in Bengaluru on March 21.

Manjunath is the Founder & CEO of NIRAMAI Health Analytix, a healthtech company whose mission is to enable early detection of breast cancer bearing in mind the need for privacy and comfort.

Tech-enabled healthcare:

Reflecting on her personal motivation, Manjunath shared the heartbreaking loss of two close family members to late-stage breast cancer. This personal tragedy became the catalyst for her mission to revolutionise breast cancer screening in India with NIRAMAI.

At SheSparks, Manjunath spoke about NIRAMAI Thermalytix, an innovative AI-powered breast cancer screening technology that is cost-effective, radiation-free, and non-invasive. This technology ensures privacy and comfort, and has impacted 2.5 lakh women in 22 countries.

Manjunath closed her talk with an inspiring call to action, urging women to be open to feedback and work towards their dreams.

Founded by Deepak Cheenath and Ankit Gupta, Quizizz has transcended from humble beginnings to become a widely celebrated global edtech platform, reshaping how millions of students and educators interact with learning content globally.

In a candid conversation, Cheenath dove deep into the entrepreneurial insights and strategic decisions that propelled Quizizz’s growth, and provided lessons for entrepreneurs aiming to leave their mark in their respective industries.

Scaling up:

According to Cheenath, in the early stages, the company grew consistently, with week-over-week growth often exceeding 30%. He emphasised the importance of early experimentation, highlighting the critical insights this approach provided.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the platform experienced rapid growth due to its intuitive design and ease of use. At the height of the pandemic, Quizizz onboarded around 20,000 teachers weekly, Cheenath noted.

By integrating AI into its offerings, Quizizz positioned itself as an innovator, enhancing the product’s capability to support educators. The integration of AI also improved operational efficiencies, allowing Quizizz to scale effectively while meeting diverse educational needs worldwide, according to Cheenath.

Warning: AP Møller-Maersk has warned that plans for a shipping emissions trading scheme intended to fix the price gap between fossil fuels and green energy would only encourage the sector’s use of LNG.

Appointment: Volvo Cars has appointed Hakan Samuelsson as its new chief executive, effective April 1, 2025. He will succeed Jim Rowan, who will step down on March 31.

Opposition: Glass Lewis & Co. is recommending investors vote against Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s plan to give $80 million bonuses to both Chief Executive Officer David Solomon and President John Waldron, the advisory firm said.

Where in the world is Seker Bayram (sugar feast) celebrated?

Answer: In Turkey, Eid al-Fitr is often called Seker Bayram.

