Platforms, learning, empowerment: test your business creativity with Edition 177 of our weekly quiz!

Lateral Sparks, the weekly quiz from YourStory, tests your domain knowledge, business acumen, and lateral thinking skills (see the previous edition here). In this 177th edition of the quiz, we present issues tackled by real-life entrepreneurs in their startup journeys.

What would you do if you were in their shoes? At the end of the quiz, you will find out what the entrepreneurs and innovators themselves actually did. Would you do things differently?

Check out YourStory's Book Review section as well, with takeaways from over 355 titles on creativity and entrepreneurship, and our weekend PhotoSparks section on creativity in the arts.

Q1: Enterprise device management

Managing corporate devices such as laptops and mobiles is a complex process involving procurement, financing, asset management, and eventual recycling. How can transparency, efficiency and convenience be improved here?

Q2: Infant care

Birth asphyxia is a condition in which a newborn’s brain doesn’t receive enough oxygen at childbirth. Constant manual monitoring of the baby’s temperature and intervention from nurses and clinicians is a challenge. How can this problem be tackled?

Q3: Access for people with disabilities

Public space accessibility remains a critical challenge for persons with disabilities, who often don’t know whether wheelchair ramps, elevators, tactile paths, and accessible restrooms are available in destinations. How can this core problem be solved?

Q4: Rights and empowerment

The bitter realities of caste-based exclusion in India leave indelible marks on the psyches of Dalit children. What are some ways of increasing awareness about such discrimination, and empowering the marginalised?

Q5: Language learning

Most formal learning of a language begins with writing alphabets and using textbooks. What’s another effective way of boosting language learning?

Answers!

Congratulations on having come this far! But there’s more to come – answers to these five questions (below), as well as links to articles with more details on the entrepreneurs’ solutions. Happy reading, happy learning – and happy creating!

A1: Enterprise device management

Founded by Dushyant Sapre, Swish Club has developed a platform for hassle-free adoption of enterprise-grade security and compliance software for corporate devices. The digital device-as-a-service (DaaS) platform has been used by over 125 enterprise clients, including Pepsico, Philips, Landmark Group, and Zensar.

It powers laptop rentals and smartphone leasing for corporate employees. Read more here about its solutions for this fragmented market, including Asset Management Portal, Mobile Device Management, and Antivirus & Device Cleaner.

A2: Infant care

By using a therapeutic cooling device, healthtech startup Sensivision Health Technologies aims to save the lives of newborns and minimise the risk of brain damage due to birth asphyxia. Its servo-controlled device automatically maintains a constant temperature without the need for manual intervention.

Founder Jayadeep Unni has nearly 27 years of experience in biomedical engineering, and launched his product after about a decade of research and development. Read more here about the REVIVE solution, installed in 20 hospitals in India.

A3: Access for people with disabilities

The Association of People with Disability (APD) has designed the YesToAccess app to evaluate public spaces for accessibility. The app provides real-time data on accessibility for those who have limited abilities, the elderly, and the temporarily injured.

The app can also be used by volunteers to audit availability of ramps, tactile paths, and Braille signage at locations like hospitals, restaurants and offices. Read more here about how the app has over 3,000 users and 5,000 audited locations in 12 states in India, in English and other Indian languages.

A4: Rights and empowerment

Dalit couple Babita Gautam and Sahil Valmiki have channelised their experiences with discrimination via storytelling and creation of media to counter dominant caste narratives. They created the film The Wound of Pyre that premiered at Mariwala Health Initiative’s mental health conference.

Gautam and Valmiki have also developed a leadership programme to train marginalised youth interested in media, filmmaking and storytelling. Read more here about their media platforms, Dalit Desk and The Voice Media, that document untold stories of caste, resistance and dignity.

A5: Language learning

Founded by Arpit Mittal, SpeakX helps users improve their English-speaking skills by practicing real-life conversations at their own pace. It uses gamified elements such as points, multimedia content like videos, and real-life scenarios such as marketplace conversations.

The subscription model is priced at Rs 299 a month, with around 50,000 subscribers currently. Read more here about its use of GenAI in role-playing scenarios to generate interactions, determine the progress of the learner, and adjust the difficulty levels of topics.

