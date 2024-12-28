Major tech, startup policies of 2024: AI, space tech, blockchain define the year

India took bold strides in 2024 with a series of transformative tech policies aimed at accelerating innovation and economic growth. By prioritising key sectors and enhancing digital infrastructure, the policies set the stage for a more connected, efficient, and technologically advanced future.

“Globally, 2024 marked a year of AI shaping the future vision of companies and nations. In 2024, key policy changes included passing the EU AI Act, the world’s first comprehensive regulation on AI, emphasising risk-based categorisations,” Manpreet Singh Ahuja, Chief Digital Officer and TMT Leader at PwC India, tells YourStory.

“India introduced several transformative tech policies, with a focus on digital privacy, AI, and data protection. The Data Protection Bill, now closer to implementation, sets stringent guidelines for data collection, processing, and storage, ensuring user privacy while promoting digital innovation,” he added

Dive in to read the top tech and innovation policies that shaped the year.

India AI mission

The IndiaAI Mission was launched in March 2024 to establish a robust AI ecosystem in India by creating a high-end computing infrastructure with over 10,000 graphics processing units (GPUs) and promoting indigenous AI technologies.

In March, the Union Cabinet approved an allocation of over Rs 10,300 crore for the IndiaAI Mission for five years with Rs 551.75 crore budgeted for 2024-25.

The funding will drive key initiatives like the IndiaAI Compute Capacity, IndiaAI Innovation Centre, IndiaAI Datasets Platform, IndiaAI Application Development Initiative, IndiaAI FutureSkills, IndiaAI Startup Financing, and Safe & Trusted AI.

“The policy encourages domestic AI development, which could lead to increased investment in AI research and development within Indian companies,” says Akhilesh Tuteja, Global Head- Cyber Security and Partner and Head, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, KPMG in India.

Powered learning tools could transform the education sector and AI-assisted diagnosis and personalised medicine solutions may emerge due to the policy's support for AI innovation, he adds.

Karnataka’s Draft Space Technology Policy

Unveiled at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024, the Draft Karnataka Space Technology Policy 2024-2029 will focus on all segments (upstream and downstream) of the space value chain for commercial, defence space and electronics and space research—astronomy and astrophysics.

With the draft policy, the Karnataka government aims to position the state as a global hub for space technology by capturing 50% of India's space market share. It focuses on skill development, investment incentives, infrastructure creation, and support for startups and MSMEs to boost the space sector.

Also Read SpanTrik is making space travel accessible and affordable with reusable rockets

Bio E3 policy

In August, the Department of Biotechnology approved the BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment) Policy to foster high-performance biomanufacturing.

The policy includes innovation-driven support to R&D and entrepreneurship across thematic sectors to accelerate technology development and commercialisation by establishing biomanufacturing and bio-AI hubs, and biofoundry.

It also aims to accelerate India's green growth by advancing the circular bioeconomy.

“By encouraging biotech startups and research, the policy may lead to improved medical treatments and diagnostics,” says Tuteja. He adds that biotech innovations could improve crop yields, disease resistance and sustainable farming practices.

Union Budget 2024

Abolishing angel tax

“The abolishment of angel tax in Budget 2024 is expected to significantly boost India's startup ecosystem by attracting more investments and fostering innovation,” Tuteja notes.

Integrated Technology Platform

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced the setting of Integrated Technology Platform to improve the outcomes under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code for achieving consistency, transparency, timely processing, and better oversight for all stakeholders.

Research and development (R&D)

The finance minister also announced that the government will operationalise the Anusandhan National Research Fund for basic research and prototype development.

Additionally, it will establish a framework to drive private sector-led research and innovation on a commercial scale, supported by a Rs 1 lakh crore financing pool, as announced in the interim Budget.

She also announced a venture capital fund of Rs 1,000 crore to expand the space economy.

PM Internship scheme

Sitharaman also announced a scheme to provide 1 crore youths with internship opportunities in top 500 companies in 5 years. The interns will gain 12 months of exposure to real-life business environments, varied professions, and employment opportunities. They will also get an internship allowance of Rs 5,000 per month along with a one-time assistance of Rs 6,000, with companies bearing the training cost and 10% of the internship cost from their CSR funds.

The pilot project began in October targeting 1.25 lakh internships.

Production-linked incentive schemes

PLI scheme for automobile and auto components industry

Approved on September 15, the scheme aims to enhance India’s manufacturing capabilities for Advanced Automotive Technology products, overcome cost disabilities, and build a robust supply chain.

According to PIB, it has a budget outlay of Rs 25,938 crore over five years.

Additionally, the scheme offers incentives of 13%-18% for electric vehicle and hydrogen fuel cell components, and 8%-13% for other AAT components.

Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars

Notified in March, the scheme aims to position India as a global EV manufacturing hub, attracting investments and boosting domestic value addition (DVA).

Applicants must invest at least Rs 4,150 crore ($500 million) within three years, achieving 25% DVA, and 50% within five years. Limited imports of e-4Ws at reduced customs duty (capped at 8,000 units annually) are allowed, with duty benefits per applicant capped at Rs 6,484 crore.

PLI scheme for Advance Chemistry Cell (ACC), Battery Storage in India

The government also approved a Rs 18,100-crore PLI scheme to set up manufacturing facilities for ACC and battery storage, over seven years.

Three beneficiary firms are set to invest around Rs 14,810 crore to establish 30 GWh ACC capacity. A capacity of 1 GWh is in a pilot run by Ola Cell Technologies in Tamil Nadu. As of October 2024, a total of Rs 1,505 crore investment has been made.

Draft Digital Competition Bill

The Draft Digital Competition Bill 2024 aims to regulate large digital enterprises to ensure fair competition and curb monopolistic practices. It also discusses measures such as the ex-ante framework to address potential anti-competitive behaviours before they occur.

The Bill focuses on preventing big tech companies from favouring their own services and using data from one business to benefit another. It also lists heavy penalties for violations, fostering a level playing field for smaller businesses and promoting innovation.

“Aimed to regulate digital markets and curb monopolistic practices by granting the Competition Commission of India pre-emptive powers…the Bill specifically targets gatekeeper platforms, including ecommerce sites, search engines and social media,” notes Tuteja.

RBI’s revised guidelines for P2P lending

In August, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revised its regulatory framework for non-banking financial companies facilitating peer-to-peer lending (NBFC-P2P) to curb malpractice and improve transparency in the sector.

The updated regulations, now in effect, stem from RBI’s findings that several platforms were breaching existing norms, posing potential risks to both lenders and borrowers.

To increase transparency, stricter disclosure requirements have been introduced. Platforms must now report not only the performance of their loan portfolios but also the specific losses incurred by lenders.

PM E-DRIVE

With a budget of Rs 10,900 crore, the PM E-DRIVE scheme builds on the FAME II scheme to promote green mobility and strengthen the EV manufacturing ecosystem.

According to PIB, the allocation includes Rs 3,679 crore for subsidies to support electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers, e-ambulances, and e-trucks; Rs 4,391 crore for the procurement of e-buses by public transport agencies; Rs 2,000 crore for installing fast chargers; Rs 780 crore for upgrading testing agencies; Rs 500 crore each for e-ambulances and e-trucks; and Rs 50 crore for administrative expenses.

Atal Innovation Mission

On November 25, 2024, the Union Cabinet approved the continuation of the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), under the aegis of NITI Aayog, with an enhanced scope of work and an allocated budget of Rs 2,750 crore till FY28.

AIM 2.0 is designed to strengthen India’s innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem by ushering in more innovators and entrepreneurs, improving the success rate of startups and improving the quality of products and services.

MeitY’s Vishvasya

Launched by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Vishvasya-Blockchain Technology Stack offers blockchain-as-a-service with a geographically distributed infrastructure designed to support various permissioned blockchain-based applications

According to PIB, the technology stack is hosted on geographically distributed infrastructure at NIC Data centres.

Also launched were lightweight blockchain platforms—NBFLite; Praamaanik, an innovative blockchain-enabled solution for verifying mobile app origin; and National Blockchain Portal.

Key announcements to anticipate in 2025

“India is expected to roll out comprehensive guidelines for AI ethics and safety, addressing emerging concerns regarding data usage and AI transparency. Additionally, we should expect more favourable policies and announcements around India’s semiconductor and digital infra vision,” saysid Ahuja, the Chief Digital Officer and TMT Leader at PwC India.

According to Akhilesh Tuteja, Global Head- Cyber Security and Partner and Head, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, KPMG in India the following are the major announcements what to keep an eye out for in 2025.

Digital Personal Data Protection rules

The government of India is set to implement the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) rules in 2025. The DPDP Act passed in August 2023, aims to clarify data protection measures for all companies, including data transfer protocols and exemptions for startups.

Semicon 2.0

Following the success of the Semicon India initiative, the Indian government is expected to launch SEMICON 2.0 in 2025, which will focus on the entire value chain, including design, fabrication, packaging, and testing.

RBI cloud services

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to launch a pilot programme in 2025 to offer affordable local cloud data storage to financial institutions, in collaboration with domestic IT firms, to compete with international cloud service providers and cater to smaller banks and financial firms.

National IT Policy

India is expected to introduce a new national IT policy, replacing the decade-old National Policy on information technology, with the finalisation expected by year-end after consultations with industry stakeholders. The policy aims to boost engineering research and development, employment, global capability centres, workforce skilling and IT product development and sets ambitious export targets for IT products and services over a three-to-five-year timeframe.