Process, patience, passion: Four artists share what it takes to succeed in creative journeys

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 860 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

The Haat of Art (THOA), an organisation which holds art festivals in four cities, recently wrapped up its Bengaluru edition at Jayamahal Palace. It featured a range of paintings, sculptures, digital art, home décor, handicrafts, and calligraphy (see Part 1 of our coverage here).

In this photo essay, four artists share hard-earned lessons on learning from failure, the importance of art in culture, how to promote art appreciation in society, and success tips for aspiring artists.

Failure: lessons and stepping stones

“Mistakes and setbacks are an inevitable part of an artist’s journey, but they are also powerful teachers. Every misstep—whether it’s a misplaced dot, an unexpected colour blend, or a design that doesn’t turn out as envisioned—offers an opportunity to grow,” artist Aditi Dharmadhikari tells YourStory.

Over time, she has learned to embrace imperfections as part of the creative process rather than viewing them as failures. “One of the best ways to move ahead is to approach art with curiosity and resilience,” she adds.

Instead of discarding a ‘mistake,’ artists should explore how it can be transformed into something new. “Experimentation, patience, and continuous learning are key,” she affirms.

“Seeking a positive inspiration, revisiting older works with fresh eyes, and staying open to change help refine both skill and perspective. Above all, persistence matters,” Dharmadhikari emphasises.

Every challenge strengthens an artist’s voice, making each creation more authentic. “Growth comes not from avoiding mistakes but from using them as stepping-stones toward something greater,” she describes.

Mistakes in art often lead to unexpected results. “I have personally experienced this numerous times,” observes dot artist Pushpa BN, who is also the Director for Leadership and Organisational Development at Indegene.

In dot art, an unplanned dot can change a pattern entirely. “But instead of seeing it as a mistake, I see it as an opportunity to adapt and innovate,” she explains.

“The best way to move forward is to experiment without fear—trying different tools, techniques, colour combinations and compositions. Every piece teaches something new, and the key is to keep going without overjudging yourself,” she affirms.

Observing the artwork from different angles also helps in finding mistakes. “Visiting different art shows and seeking feedback on the artwork from eminent artists helps in learning,” Apurba Das advises.

“Artists who have someone to guide them should consider themselves to be blessed. Otherwise, it is a self-learning process. It may take a while but, you learn in the most real way by making mistakes, facing failure and embracing them,” Jeel Doshi advises.

Impact and role

The exhibiting artists also see art playing a key role in society, particularly in today's world with so much uncertainty and conflict.

“Art helps in bringing peace and reduces stress. Art is borderless and can effectively convey messages and bring awareness regarding the suffering due to conflicts,” Das suggests.

Seminars and awareness drives can help people understand the fact that art improves problem-solving ability and creativity. “They will help people see art as an essential part of life,” she suggests.

“Art is a form of refuge and is deeply personal. It brings people together, transcends language, and provides an emotional outlet when words fall short,” Pushpa observes.

Dot art is a meditative practice that helps calm the mind and cultivate patience. “In a world filled with uncertainty, engaging with art—whether by creating or observing—offers a sense of stability and connection. It reminds us that beauty can emerge from small, consistent efforts,” she affirms.

“India has a rich artistic heritage, but I think we often sideline it. Art appreciation can grow if more people are encouraged to engage with it firsthand—not just by viewing, but by creating, as in the case of dot art,” Pushpa suggests.

“Art serves as a powerful tool for self-expression, healing, and connection,” Dharmadhikari says. In her view, mandala art, as an integral pillar of art therapy, has inherent symmetry and balance that provides a space for introspection and calm amidst the chaos of modern life.

“Through my work, I strive to create an environment where viewers can pause, find solace, and reconnect with a sense of inner peace, offering a form of sanctuary in a turbulent world,” she describes.

She calls for more art appreciation in India via a combination of education, accessibility, and deep cultural connection. “Introducing students to the diverse artistic heritage of India, as well as contemporary global art movements, can spark curiosity and broaden their understanding,” Dharmadhikari advises.

Art exhibitions and festivals can provide the public with more opportunities to engage with art and understand its significance beyond its aesthetic value. “Digital platforms and online galleries can bridge geographical barriers,” she adds.

“Art appreciation is not just about viewing—it is about understanding the stories, emotions, and histories that art embodies. This can be facilitated by creating a more inclusive and accessible art ecosystem,” Dharmadhikari urges.

She has already exhibited overseas at art galleries of Singapore. “Many visitors expressed their appreciation for the intricate details and the unique fusion of traditional and contemporary mandala art,” she recalls.

“It was particularly gratifying to hear how my pieces resonated with people on a personal level, evoking a sense of calm, reflection, and unity,” Dharmadhikari adds. She has a renewed passion for creating art that connects with others.

Apurba was pleased that the Governor of Karnataka, who visited the exhibition, said he liked her paintings. “This was a great morale booster for me. In addition, there was lot of appreciation for my work. The footfall was also good,” she adds.

“Life has become very fast and stressful today. Art is something that lets you pause for a while and be in the moment. It gives a fresh perspective as well,” Doshi observes.

India is a land of great artists who are extremely talented but devoid of exposure. “More people should respect art and artists so they get the respect they deserve. People should consider buying artworks and show their true appreciation,” Doshi suggests.

Tips and advice

The exhibitors also offer tips and words of advice for other aspiring artists. “Stay true to your unique vision and never stop exploring. Art is a journey, and the path to finding your voice can be both challenging and rewarding,” Dharmadhikari advises.

“Don’t be discouraged by setbacks or the inevitable learning curve. Each mistake and failure is an opportunity for growth and improvement,” she adds.

It is also important to stay curious and keep experimenting. “Do not be afraid to step outside of your comfort zone and explore different mediums, techniques, or styles. As an artist, it is crucial to push the boundaries of your creativity and evolve over time,” she affirms.

“Being a solo entrepreneur in the art world requires not only creative skill but also a willingness to learn and adapt in other areas. These include sales, marketing, social media, and community building,” Dharmadhikari observes.

Such skills are essential for building a sustainable art practice and reaching a wider audience. “Keep an open mind towards learning and honing these aspects, as they are just as important as your creative abilities,” she adds.

“Finally, be patient and persistent. Success in the art world does not come overnight, but dedication and consistent effort will pay off. Keep creating, keep sharing your work, and always trust in the process,” Dharmadhikari advises.

“Listen to your inner voice, keep learning, and do not give up,” Das suggests.

Exhibitions can be overwhelming, but it is great to be able see a range of artworks and artists. “There is benefit from feedback and appreciation, and build connections,” Doshi says.

She urges artists to not give up. “When you stick to it, you find ways to master it,” Doshi suggests.

“My most important piece of advice is to enjoy the process! Art is not about perfection, but about expression and joy,” Pushpa advises.

It is important to start small, stay consistent, and not be afraid to make mistakes. “Dot art, much like life, is built one small step at a time. The more you practice, the more you develop your unique style,” Pushpa signs off.

Now what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and harness your creative side for a better world?

Dhi Vedikha

Rajshekar Reddy

Roshanaa Ijaz

Sanjam

Shalini Jain

Swetha Prasad

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at the The Haat of Art’s Bengaluru edition.)