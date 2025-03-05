Tomorrow, AI agents can possibly do everything – book flights, put together a travel itinerary for your upcoming San Francisco flight, or reserve your ticket for a Coldplay concert before it’s sold out in two minutes.

There's been a lot of talk recently about Agentic-AI and its potential to transform industries. AI, combined with autonomy, is likely to reshape the way we live, work, and do business. In fact, Gartner predicts that by 2026, more than 80% of enterprise software will rely on AI-driven decision-making.

Financial services as a business sector makes a great testbed for agentic adoption as its infrastructure, business processes and operations are built around digital platforms and data. This means AI agents can more easily connect with, talk to, and operate their systems. In an industry where speed, security and accuracy are paramount, AI has the potential to transform how businesses onboard, integrate and manage transactions. With businesses handling millions of transactions daily, there’s a growing need for AI solutions that don’t just assist but actively manage and execute tasks in real-time.

At Razorpay, AI is the backbone of its product stack. Driven by the AI engine that powers the company’s payment infrastructure – Razorpay AI-Nucleus is an integral part of nearly everything the company builds, thereby making payments faster, safer, and more robust. Leveraging the AI-Nucleus powerhouse along with the company’s commitment to offering convenience and efficiency for businesses, last year, Razorpay introduced RAY, an AI assistant for e-commerce businesses to resolve issues in payments, payouts, payroll, vendor payments, and much more.

Building on the success of Razorpay RAY, the company is now taking AI innovation to the next level with RAY Agentic-AI Toolkit, a groundbreaking suite launched at its flagship event Razorpay FTX’25, designed to make payments faster, simpler, and more autonomous than ever. This offers businesses a 10x faster onboarding process, where AI auto-fills business details, verifies documents, and eliminates manual input with RAY Onboarding Assistant; simplifies payment gateway integration by generating code, testing setups, and automating development tasks with RAY Co-Pilot (AI Developer); offers a 24/7 real-time payment analyst that monitors 20+ critical metrics, detects issues, and alerts businesses before failures occur with RAY Concierge; and enables AI-driven, one-click transactions without checkout redirections for a seamless commerce experience with RAY Agentic-AI Toolkit.

AI that not only assists but also acts

Most AI systems today assist businesses in decision-making. RAY is built on Agentic-AI; it doesn’t just respond to user inputs—it takes proactive actions and decisions based on real-time data. It executes transactions autonomously without human intervention and also adapts to different business models and user needs.

“RAY Agentic-AI will be a breakthrough in intelligent financial automation and power the next generation of commerce. So, soon when your AI assistant finds you the perfect hotel, an OTT subscription, or a limited-edition sneaker - you don’t have to open up the webpage and order yourself. You won’t get redirected, and you won’t get interrupted. Instead of being taken away from your journey, payments will happen effortlessly, seamlessly, within the conversation, making transactions completely frictionless,” said Harshil Mathur, Co-founder and CEO, Razorpay, at FTX 2025, the sixth edition of the company’s flagship fintech conference.

What the future holds

Moving beyond transactions, Razorpay Ray Agentic-AI ensures payments will no longer be something users have to think about. They will happen organically, automatically, and securely—allowing businesses to focus on growth and customers to focus on experiences. With Ray Agentic-AI, the future of business finance is no longer reactive; it’s proactive and predictive.

“The future of business finance will not just be about managing money - but about making it move at the speed of ambition. And in a world where India is innovating faster than anyone can predict, the need to rewrite the rules of finance and the need for futuristic intelligent financial solutions has never been greater,” Mathur said.

AI is not just enhancing payments; it's transforming business operations. From automating payroll processes to predictive financial analytics, Razorpay is enabling businesses to thrive in a world where payments are intelligent, transactions are autonomous, and finance is self-operating.