FinTech

Razorpay achieves TPV of $150B, will launch payment gateway 3.0

Razorpay also unveiled RAY, an AI assistant for ecommerce businesses to resolve issues in payments, payouts, payroll, vendor payments, and much more.

Akanksha Sarma147 Stories
Razorpay achieves TPV of $150B, will launch payment gateway 3.0

Friday February 23, 2024,

1 min Read

Fintech firm Razorpay has crossed the milestone of $150 billion in total payment volume (TPV).

At its flagship event FTX'24, the company also unveiled Payment Gateway 3.0—a solution that aims to solve not just the payment journey but the whole buyer journey, the company said in a statement.

It also unveiled its product RAY, an AI assistant for ecommerce businesses to resolve issues in payments, payouts, payroll, vendor payments, and much more.

Over 2,000 founders and 30 speakers attended the fifth edition of its flagship event.

"Innovation is at the front and centre of everything we do at Razorpay. Having built India’s only full-stack financial services platform over the years, we believe it is our responsibility to create an ecosystem where businesses are supercharged to, and in turn, transform the lives of their end-customers," said Shashank Kumar, MD and Co-founder, Razorpay.

Kumar added that Razorpay is seriously looking into leveraging AI.

(More details to follow.)

Edited by Kanishk Singh

