The battle of kirana vs quick commerce is heating up.

Indian consumer products distributors have filed an antitrust case against Zomato, Swiggy and Zepto, calling for an investigation into alleged deep discounting practices.

The national industry body claims local brick-and-mortar stores cannot match the quick commerce giants' discounts, and asked authorities to look into predatory pricing tactics.

Meanwhile, agentic AI is taking the startup ecosystem by storm. SaaS-enabled sales talent marketplace ﻿SquadStack has rolled out an AI-driven customer support solution featuring a 'humanoid AI agent' to improve customer experience.

They’re not the only ones—with time, your tacos may also be served with a side of AI.

Snowballing innovation in the AI development sphere is making large-scale deployment possible. And Alibaba just unveiled the latest development in cutting edge reasoning models—one it claims rivals those offered by DeepSeek.

The markets loved it, sending the company’s Hong Kong-listed shares up 8.39% to a 52-week high, while its New York trading stock rose around 2.5% in premarket deals.

While we’re on the subject of high-tech innovation, here’s how a group of women in rural India have found independence and a source of income in an unlikely role—as agricultural drone operators.

In today’s newsletter, we will talk about

Shipping logistics simplified with AI

A forest for lost family and friends

Inside Protsahan India Foundation

Here’s your trivia for today: What is the name of the coffee produced from beans that have been eaten and excreted by civet cats?

Startup

Traditional container logistics suffers from the fundamental challenge of inefficiency—containers are transported to inland locations (factories/warehouses) for deliveries and they return to the sea ports empty after being unloaded. This is not just a logistical challenge but is also an economic and environmental disaster.

In 2019, Dhruv Taneja, along with Harsh Vardhan Gupta, Abhishek Baheti, and Manish Singh, launched MatchLog Solutions—a digital platform that uses AI and machine learning to map and match empty containers with export bookings in real time.

Efficient bookings:

Mumbai-based MatchLog claims to reduce container turnaround time from an industry average of 34 days to just 4 days through advanced triangulation. Turnaround time in this context is the total duration from the time an import-laden container comes to India till the time it leaves the country on an export leg.

The startup charges a transaction fee on every successful container reuse enabled through its platform. It also provides value-added services such as container tracking, automated documentation, and carbon credit reporting, free of cost.

Currently, it handles 3,000-4,000 containers per month, and its goal is to increase this volume exponentially as it scales across India and beyond.

Funding Alert

Startup: MaxIQ

Amount: $7.8M

Round: Seed

Startup: Beacon.li

Amount: $7M

Round: Series A

Startup: Phot.AI

Amount: $2.7M

Round: Seed

Social Impact

In Asthal village of Dehradun, a mango tree stands as a living tribute to JK Singh’s parents. A businessman and a resident of Dehradun for 14 years, Singh remembers his late mother for her deep fondness for mangoes. At Smriti Van where he and his wife planted the mango sapling three years ago, there are over 400 trees, each dedicated to a loved one who has passed.

“Grief and memory are universal experiences. The idea of planting a tree in honour of a loved one creates a tangible, living tribute—one that not only keeps their memory alive but also contributes to a greener, healthier ecosystem,” says Tanmay Mamgai, Secretary of Dhad.

In the nature’s lap:

Smriti Van is one of the forests created by the local NGO Dhad in Dehradun, Uttarkhand, which has taken a unique approach to afforestation in the region, completely relying on public support.

While Smriti Van is a memorial forest, Bal Van, a plantation drive inside a school, was carried out by children. Jeev Van and Mitr Van have been planted entirely by the team of Dhad and the general public of Uttarakhand.

“We would urge them to plant local varieties that grew well— Jacaranda, bottle crush and Amaltas, which are beautiful, vibrant flowering trees. Sometimes, they would dedicate fruit bearing or other flowering trees that had a connection to their loved ones, and we encouraged that,” says Mamgai.

Social Impact

Founded by Sonal Kapoor, the Protsahan India Foundation is working to ensure girls living in situations of vulnerability have access to education and healthcare and benefit from interventions that help them with healing, care, support and gender justice through its HEART programme.

Girl Empowerment Center 03 is one of the five trauma-informed centres Protsahan runs in Vikas Nagar, Uttam Nagar, Hastsal, Deepak Vihar, JJ Colony Dwarka in West Delhi.

Key takeaways:

GECs work on an on-ground depth-of-scale holistic model that serves over 81,000 vulnerable girls across 107 slums. Started 14 years ago, the Foundation has enabled girls to find pathways out of intergenerational poverty, violence, child marriage, labour, trafficking, and abuse.

According to Protsahan’s annual report for 2022-2023, 89% of migrant girls under Protsahan’s interventions reported abuse before they turned 12. The foundation initiated art therapy to help 1,350 young girls in Delhi and Jharkhand in trauma healing.

Despite the challenges, Protsahan has diversity in its funding sources, with 40% of funds donated by individuals, 41% of funds coming from corporate CSR, and 19% of funds coming from institutions.

News & updates

Costly AI: OpenAI may be planning to charge up to $20,000 per month for specialised AI “agents”. It intends to launch several “agent” products tailored for different applications, including sorting and ranking sales leads and software engineering. One, a “high-income knowledge worker” agent, will reportedly be priced at $2,000 a month. Another, a software developer agent, is said to cost $10,000 a month.

New CEO: Seven & i Holdings, the Japanese operator of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain, appointed its first foreign CEO Stephen Dacus and handed him the task of overhauling its business to fend off a $47 billion overseas takeover bid and engineer a recovery. Dacus will succeed Ryuichi Isaka as CEO on May 27.

Rate cut: The European Central Bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points and updated the language in its decision to say monetary policy was becoming “meaningfully less restrictive.” The cut brings the ECB’s deposit facility rate, its key rate, to 2.5%—a move that markets had widely priced in before the announcement.

What is the name of the coffee produced from beans that have been eaten and excreted by civet cats?

Answer: Kopi luwak.

