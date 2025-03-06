[YS Exclusive] SquadStack debuts AI-driven CX platform featuring humanoid AI agent

﻿SquadStack﻿, a SaaS-enabled talent marketplace for sales, has rolled out an AI-driven customer support solution featuring a 'humanoid AI agent' to help businesses streamline their support operations.

The newly launched platform aims to improve customer experience by combining intelligence automation with human oversight. It is said to implement up to 80% automation to reduce costs and speed up issue resolution, while retaining human specialists for complex escalations.

The company claims that this approach reduces wait time and unnecessary handovers, and provides a 10x improvement in customer experience.

“We believe in a "humans + tech" approach, where humanism is at the core of everything we build. To achieve this, we constantly run A/B testing with humans, ensuring our AI agents first match human interactions before learning to replicate and scale them,” Apurv Agrawal, CEO & Co-Founder, Squadstack tells YourStory.

"We refer to the conversational agent as a 'humanoid AI agent'. We are launching an all-in-one AI-led customer support stack in which the AI agent becomes more than just a tool—it’s a fully integrated solution for seamless, intelligent support," he adds.

Founded in 2021, SquadStack initially focused on improving outbound sales through tele-calling, and has since expanded into an AI-powered platform combining human expertise with advanced automation. It has handled nearly 20 crore interactions through agents and automation.

The company says tasks once requiring collaboration across three teams and a full day can now be resolved in under five minutes. This reduces wait times by 90%, cuts operational costs by up to 40%, and increases customer satisfaction by approximately 30%, it says.

“Customer support has been an overlooked challenge, but there is a massive opportunity now to enhance the experience. While our DNA has been built on handling nearly 20 crore interactions through human agents and automation, we realised the need to deliver a 10x better experience because customers today expect a significantly better experience,” explains Agrawal.

“Imagine running a support or sales team with just a handful of people. While AI agents can mimic human-like conversations, the real challenge is optimising workflows and building scalable systems to ensure a seamless customer experience. The real innovation lies in orchestrating the layer between humans and AI, where intelligent automation drive impact.”

Squadstack has co-created the solution with enterprises, by integrating product, data science, engineering, and quality teams.

Agrawal says the newly introduced humanoid agent is part of a larger AI-led customer support stack, featuring capabilities such as omnichannel engagement and workflow orchestration, image classification and data processing, and knowledge management.

“Basic voice bots will soon be a commodity. The platforms that truly scale will be those with multi-component AI solutions that deliver a superior customer experience. With 90 million+ minutes of real human interactions training our models across industries, we have a significant edge. But beyond AI, our focus is on ROI and workflow optimisation—ensuring measurable impact for our enterprise customers,” says Agrawal.

In 2022, Squadstack raised Rs 140 crore in a Series B round led by ﻿Bertelsmann India Investments﻿, along with existing backers ﻿Chiratae Ventures﻿and ﻿Blume Ventures﻿. Its clients include Tata Digital, AngelOne, Eureka Forbes, Delhivery, Kotak Securities, Redbus, BharatPe, and Amity University.