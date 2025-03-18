Breaking social stigma, this startup is bringing male reproductive health to the forefront

Men’s reproductive health remains a largely taboo subject in India, with millions suffering in silence from conditions such as erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, testosterone deficiency, and sperm count issues. While conversations around women’s health have gained momentum, male reproductive health continues to be overlooked, leaving many without access to proper diagnosis or treatment.

According to the Indian Society for Assisted Reproduction, nearly 15% of Indian couples face infertility issues, with male factors contributing to almost 50% of cases. A study by the Indian Journal of Urology further reveals that nearly one in four men experience sexual dysfunction, yet only a small fraction seek professional help due to stigma and misinformation.

Addressing this gap, Raaz, a Delhi-based startup, offers discreet, accessible, and medically backed solutions for male reproductive health.

Addressing an unspoken need

Raaz was founded in 2024 by former ER doctor turned health policy expert, Harshit Kukreja, and his friend Akash Kumar, who was earlier the chief of staff at location analytics startup Locale.ai. It was born out of a deep understanding of the silent struggles faced by Indian men.

Kukreja shares a story of an auto-rickshaw driver who attempted suicide due to marital issues born out of erectile dysfunction, and spent Rs 80,000 on ineffective treatments.

"One night in a Delhi hospital, I treated a young man who attempted suicide after exhausting his savings on ineffective treatments for erectile dysfunction. Left hopeless after visiting multiple practitioners, his story haunted me—how many men across India silently endure the same struggle?" he shares.

This incident underscored the urgent need for accessible, science-backed solutions for male fertility and sexual health. Motivated by this experience, Kukreja and Kumar travelled across Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, engaging directly with men facing similar challenges. They found that most had never sought professional help, often resorting to unverified remedies or ignoring the issue entirely. Their extensive survey of over 10,000 men revealed that more than 70% had never consulted a doctor for reproductive health concerns.

“While several platforms cater to women’s health, men lack a structured, accessible support system. The stigma around seeking medical help prevents most from consulting specialists, and the limited information available online is often misleading or commercialised,” Kumar, Co-founder and CEO, Raaz, tells YourStory.

With an aim to bridge this gap, Raaz offers confidential, science-backed, and culturally relevant solutions tailored for Indian men, particularly in Tier II and Tier III cities.

A tech-driven approach

Bootstrapped startup Raaz specialises in male reproductive health, offering diagnosis, consultation, and treatment. It provides at-home testing kits for discreet semen analysis and hormonal assessments, along with personalised treatment programmes integrating medication, nutrition, diagnostics, and tech-enabled compliance tracking.

Patients can book teleconsultations with andrologists, urologists, and fertility specialists through WhatsApp, ensuring confidential expert guidance.

“When an individual books a consultation, they receive a call from our team at their scheduled time,” Kukreja explains. Each doctor undergoes additional training in Raaz’s proprietary protocols to ensure care with an empathetic approach.

The platform follows an evidence-based methodology, offering treatments for conditions like erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation using a combination of medications (such as sildenafil, tadalafil, and SSRIs), behavioural techniques, lifestyle modifications, and psychological counselling.

Recognising the role of mental health in reproductive well-being, Raaz extends its care beyond medical treatments to address issues like performance anxiety and relationship concerns.

Additionally, the platform provides extensive educational resources to dispel myths and promote awareness. “Many men believe infertility is solely a female issue or that lifestyle changes don’t impact reproductive health. Our goal is to empower them with the right knowledge,” Kumar notes.

Scaling impact and engagement

The startup offers an initial 20-day programme priced at Rs 1,000, allowing users to assess the effectiveness of treatment before committing to a full course, which costs between Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,000, payable in one or two instalments. “Affordability has not been a major concern, as people are willing to invest in effective solutions. Many have spent significantly more on unsuccessful treatments in their quest for a cure,” he explains.

Since its launch, Raaz has served over 5,000 users, with 60% opting for teleconsultations and 40% purchasing at-home diagnostic kits. The company has reported a 3X growth in user base in the last three months and aims to reach 50,000 patients by the end of the year. The startup also claims a repeat consultation rate of over 50%.

“For the longest time, we’ve been fed the overpopulation scare, but today, we are seeing a worryingly rapid decline in fertility rates. If the trend continues, India risks becoming old before we become rich as a nation.

Building Raaz is our small attempt at reversing that by helping couples have children through innovative reproductive health solutions while upholding individual choice,” Kumar says.

The startup competes with Bengaluru-based Allo Health. “We focus on the whole person, addressing both physical and mental health through tailored programmes,” he adds while talking about differentiation.

Market potential and future roadmap

Raaz recently raised $1 million in pre-seed funding led by Fireside Ventures and Campus Fund, with participation from other investors. It plans to use the funds to enhance the platform, conduct clinical trials, develop AI-powered treatment protocols, and launch targeted awareness campaigns.

The startup also plans to develop a data-driven engine that analyses medical histories from over 5,000 cases to deliver hyper-personalised treatment plans. “For example, if a patient is a smoker, our system recognises the strong correlation between smoking and reproductive health challenges. The treatment plan would then incorporate targeted strategies for smoking cessation,” explains Kumar.

Looking ahead, it plans to scale to 100,000 users, expand further into Tier II and III cities, and build India’s largest digital repository of men’s health data. Raaz is also working towards integrating reproductive health coverage with insurance providers in an attempt to normalise male reproductive health and increase accessibility.

“Men’s health is not just about fitness or muscle-building; reproductive health is equally important. We want men to take control of their well-being without fear or embarrassment,” concludes Kumar.