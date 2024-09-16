From startups to enterprises, Kapture CX is redefining India's customer experience landscape

The last decade has recorded an unprecedented surge in the number of digitally native businesses across industries in India. Recent statistics from IDC reveal that more than 25% of Indian organisations are now identified as predominantly digital or digitally native. This has resulted in a radical shift of businesses towards customer-centricity, leading to a rise in the need to offer an elevated customer experience.

Recognising the strategic priority for brands to deliver streamlined customer experiences, Kapture CX, a leader in customer experience automation is making significant strides in the CX market. Founded in 2011, Kapture is recognised as one of the top-rated full-stack CX platforms, revolutionising the industry with its verticalised and AI-first approach.

In a short span, Kapture CX has become a prominent player in the CX market. It has helped more than 1,000 enterprises in retail, BFSI, travel, and consumer durables verticals across 18 countries.

The companies it has worked with include Flipkart, Meesho, Zepto, Green Financials, 1mg, Reliance Group, Big Basket, Unilever, Philips, and Netmeds. The platform has successfully elevated customer experiences and handled one billion-plus customer interactions in 2023 alone.

Leveraging Gen AI

The digitally-driven landscape is evolving at an unmatched pace. This creates a big market opportunity for Kapture CX to integrate GenAI models and meet the unique needs of each customer in real time.

Kapture CX enables brands to build stronger customer relationships and drive loyalty by introducing human-like AI chatbots (as a self-serve option) to boost agent effectiveness through GenAI and leverage automation to deliver proactive support.

How Self-Serve 2.0 is changing the game

Today, new-age customers look for instant resolutions to their problems. Unlike the baby boomers and Gen X customer segments, 38% of Gen Z and millennial customers are likely to give up on a customer issue if they can’t resolve it via self-service, per Gartner. Among them, 53% reported they would avoid buying from that company again. To meet this demand, several CX platforms started embedding self-serve options.

In a quest to upgrade technology and make it more customer-centric and personalised, Kapture CX introduced Self-Serve 2.0, which revolutionises query handling by integrating voice and non-voice bots. Powered by Vertical LLMs, Self-Serve 2.0 includes industry-specific glossaries with relevant concepts to provide useful information and insights to customers and decodes diverse customer interactions.

As a result, customer support teams can offer quick resolution by reducing flow of tickets. With its omnichannel and contextual conversation capabilities, it resolves 90% of customer queries without manual intervention.

Omnichannel route for a unified experience

Customer support agents often need to cut through the clutter of multiple dashboards to get to relevant customer data. Considering the need to make the journey seamless for customer support agents, Kapture CX aims to simplify support and resolve tickets faster through its AI-powered agent suite.

Equipped with omnichannel ticketing and smart routing, it captures and allocates customer queries from their preferred channels, directing them to the right support agents. Kapture's Agent Suite is powered by AI-driven features designed to enhance agent productivity and customer interactions. With Customer 360, agents gain a comprehensive view of the customer, including their persona, history, and interactions with the brand. AI tools like Agent Assist offer recommended responses, while Agent Co-Pilot provides real-time support, helping agents respond faster and more effectively.

This has helped Kapture CX bring down the operational and workforce costs by 30%, while also recording a 35% increase in the productivity of customer support agents.

Automating quality assurance

Assuring quality customer service is key to delivering exceptional experiences. For most enterprises, manually ensuring this quality is labour-intensive and costly. Kapture CX transforms this process by automating quality assurance through AI-driven insights, providing comprehensive evaluations and real-time feedback to elevate support team performance with Auto QA.

The platform leverages the power of AI to analyse customer interactions across channels, offering real-time scoring and customisable quality metrics tailored to industry and business needs. This automation empowers support teams to review millions of interactions effortlessly, gaining deep insights into customer preferences and behaviours, and understanding the key drivers of customer satisfaction.

Additionally, AI-powered summaries provide detailed overviews of each ticket closure, ensuring no critical details are overlooked. By turning data into actionable intelligence, Kapture CX empowers brands to deliver highly personalised and efficient customer experiences.

Translating customer feedback into insights

Traditionally, customer support teams relied on creating surveys to gain a nuanced understanding of customers. To introduce a more targeted approach, Kapture CX uses GenAI to generate surveys for specific personas and industries, focusing on relevant KPIs and sub-KPIs for targeted insights. It enables randomisation of surveys to ensure the brands get insights from the entire customer journey.

It allows teams to gather customer feedback on their preferred channels, and uncover hidden insights like trends, patterns, and sentiment with AI, for an actionable approach.

With the world undergoing a radical transformation, customer expectations are changing and moving towards more self-serve and contextual solutions. Customers now look for personalised resolution of queries, which has changed the CX narrative for enterprises. Kapture has taken the lead to act as a catalyst of change and help organisations differentiate themselves by building strong loyalty.