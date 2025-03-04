Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (March 4, 2025)

From Tamil Nadu’s new regulations for real money games to Zoho Corporation's plan to roll out its foundational AI models this year, YourStory brings you the latest updates from the Indian startup ecosystem.

Featured stories

Tamil Nadu’s online gaming regulations

Tamil Nadu’s new regulations for real money games have sent ripples across the ecosystem, sending companies and players alike scrambling for answers. On February 10, the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority (TNOGA) rolled out rules, which according to industry experts are reasonable and already in practice.

However, two of the two rules have triggered concerns—a “gaming curfew” and Aadhar authentication.

Zoho Corp plans to roll out foundational models this year

SaaS unicorn Zoho Corporation﻿is planning to roll out its foundational AI models by the end of the year, said the firm's newly appointed CEO Shailesh Kumar Davey.

This announcement comes at a time when DeepSeek's challenge to OpenAI has renewed questions about India's ability to build its indigenous AI model.

Meet the 19-year-old transforming Indian classical music with AI

Built by Shanit Ghose, Sur is an AI-powered stem splitter platform for Indian classical music. It aims to solve the challenge of isolating traditional elements, which existing tools trained in Western music fail to do.

Unlike generic tools, it aims to capture the nuanced layers of the genre with precision, allowing modern producers to make use of traditional elements in their work easily.

Latest news

OYO races to IPO as debt deadline looms: Report

Travel tech platform OYO is accelerating its initial public offering (IPO) plans as it nears a crucial year-end debt repayment deadline.

According to Bloomberg, creditors, including Mizuho Financial Group Inc., are pressuring founder Ritesh Agarwal to settle a $383 million loan—part of a larger financing package—if the company does not go public by October.

Funding news

InsuranceDekho raises $70M from Beams, MUFG, BNP Paribas Cardif

InsuranceDekho has raised $70 million in a funding round co-led by Beams Fintech Fund, Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), and insurer BNP Paribas Cardif through its insurtech fund managed by Eurazeo.

The capital will help InsuranceDekho, which is backed by the CarDekho Group, expand its distribution network and strengthen its AI-driven insurance solutions.

Amazon-backed Anthropic valued at $61.5B post Series E funding round

Amazon-backed AI company Anthropic has raised $3.5 billion in its Series E round with a post-money valuation of $61.5 billion.

The round was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and also saw participation from Bessemer Venture Partners, D1 Capital Partners, Cisco Investments, Fidelity Management & Research Company, General Catalyst, Menlo Ventures, Jane Street, and Salesforce Ventures, among other new and existing investors.

Deciml raises $3M in seed round led by Jainam Broking

Micro-investing platform Deciml has raised $3 million in a seed round led by Jainam Broking Limited. This marks Jainam Broking's first venture into startup investment.

The strategic partnership brings together Jainam's extensive financial expertise with Deciml's innovative approach to micro-investing, said a press release.

Beautywise secures Rs 3 Cr investment on Shark Tank India

Beautywise, a beauty and wellness brand, has secured a Rs 3 crore investment from Aman Gupta (boAt) on Shark Tank India, following intense interest from Kunal Bahl (Snapdeal) and Ritesh Agarwal (OYO).

This milestone follows an oversubscribed Rs 6 crore funding round in February 2024.

“This funding will enable us to continue developing revolutionary products and to expand our team and brand presence,” CEO Shreyansh Chauhan noted, underlining the company’s commitment to both innovation and outreach.

Former Kissht co-founders launch Rezolv, raise $3.5 million led by 3one4 Capital

Rezolv, a unified debt resolution platform that went live with its first two NBFC clients in January 2025, has secured a $3.5 million seed round led by 3one4 Capital.

Karan Mehta and Sonali Jindal, co-founders of digital lending platform Kissht, have stepped down from their respective roles as chief technology officer and chief operating officer to launch Rezolv, an AI-powered debt resolution platform for banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

The funding will support product innovation, expansion, and deeper integration with financial institutions, helping lenders transition from fragmented processes to a seamless, intelligent, and AI-powered collections ecosystem.

Brain Health Startup Ivory secures Rs 50 lakh investment from Namita Thapar

Ivory, an early-stage brain health startup, made waves on Shark Tank India with its neuroscience-based gaming app designed to assess and prevent cognitive decline. The startup secured an investment of Rs 50 lakh from Namita Thapar.

Founded in October 2022 by Issac John and Rahul Krishnan, Ivory aims to address the growing challenge of cognitive decline, which affects millions worldwide. The company provides a combination of FDA-registered cognitive assessments and personalized brain training exercises to help individuals maintain their cognitive abilities and reduce the risk of neurodegenerative conditions such as dementia.

DotMe bags $1.25M valuation with $150,000 backing from Mirza L. Baig

DotMe, the link-in-bio platform for creators, has raised $150,000 in funding, propelling its valuation to $1.25 million. The investment round was led by investor and ex-cofounder of Jimmy Cocktails, Mirza L. Baig, whose expertise in brand-building and business incubation will play a pivotal role in DotMe’s growth trajectory.

With over 100,000 unique monthly users, DotMe has evolved beyond a tool; it’s now a cultural hub. From top collectives like Sunburn Union to breakout creators like Justin Joy (Hyperfitx), DJs like Almost Human, and popular venues like FLO and Chin Lungs, the platform has become the go-to destination for those shaping audience engagement. The newly raised capital will enable DotMe to enhance its platform, simplify monetization, and strengthen connections between creators and brands.

Space tech startup TakeMe2Space raises Rs 5.5 Cr in pre-seed round led by Seafund

Space tech startup TakeMe2Space has raised Rs 5.5 crore in a pre-seed round led by Seafund. The round also saw participation from Blume Ventures, Artha Venture Fund, AC Ventures, and other marquee angels.

TakeMe2Space plans to use the funds raised towards the launch of MOI-1, an AI laboratory in space. The Company has successfully finished two space missions in collaboration with ISRO’s POEM platform. TM2S demonstrated a novel radiation shielding coat.

Founded in 2024 by Ronak Kumar Samantray, TakeMe2Space is a space tech startup that addressesdata processing challenges directly in space. The company aims to provide accessible space research opportunities and democratise space exploration by emphasising enhancing domestic capabilities in radiation shielding, propulsion systems, and inter-satellite communications, which collectively will further empower the sector.

Indian Poultry Alliance acquires Kwality Animal Feeds for Rs 300 Cr

In a landmark move for the poultry and animal nutrition industry, Indian Poultry Alliance (IPA), a subsidiary of the Allana Group, has acquired Kwality Animal Feeds for Rs 300 crore, with an additional Rs 200 crore investment in the company for further expansion.

Founded in 1983, Kwality Animal Feeds has built a reputation for its high-quality animal feed, live chicken, and processed chicken products. With a fully integrated business model spanning feed mills, soya processing, breeding farms, hatcheries, broiler integration, and value-added poultry products, the company enjoys a significant market presence, particularly in West and South India.

UNLEASH Capital Partners leads $1.1M seed round in CredResolve

UNLEASH Capital Partners has announced its fourth investment, leading the $1.1 million seed round in CredResolve, an AI-driven collections platform transforming the debt resolution landscape in India. The funding round also saw participation from CDM Capital.

Founded in August 2023 and headquartered in Gurugram, CredResolve integrates artificial intelligence with borrower engagement strategies. Unlike traditional collection methods, CredResolve leverages AI to automate recovery workflows, improve borrower communication, and ensure strict compliance with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations.

FluxGen raises Rs 28 Cr pre-Series A round led by IAN Alpha Fund, others

FluxGen Sustainable Technologies Pvt Ltd, a leading climate tech company in end-to-end smart water management solutions, has raised Rs 28 crore in a pre-Series A funding round led by IAN Alpha Fund. The round also saw participation from Rainmatter, Gameskraft Technologies, Intersection Ventures, and Force Ventures, along with existing investors Axilor Ventures and Arali Ventures.

The funds will be used to scale FluxGen’s AI and IoT-powered water management solutions, expand into new industrial markets, and strengthen customer acquisition in India and internationally.

India’s first pod hotel startup NapTapGo raises $500,000 pre-seed funding

Originating from Japan, pod-style hotels have recently gained popularity in India's hospitality sector due to their efficiency, affordability, and space-saving accommodations—especially among budget travellers. One innovative Indian capsule hotel startup, NapTapGo, has raised $500,000 in pre-seed funding, with support from T9L Qube, one of India's leading venture studios.

Other news

ETAC partners with The ePlane Company to Accelerate Urban Air Mobility in India

The ePlane Company, India’s foremost eVTOL manufacturer and the only company in the country with Design Organization Approval (DOA), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ETAC, one of India’s first dedicated eVTOL operators.

This landmark partnership is set to fast-track the deployment of Urban Air Mobility (UAM) solutions, focusing on operational readiness, vertiport infrastructure, and pilot training to revolutionise aerial mobility in India, the company said.

Pokiddo Junior expands in India with Rs 40 Cr investment

Following its successful debut in Mumbai, Chinese brand Pokiddo Junior, an indoor entertainment brand, is gearing up for a major expansion in India. Prasuk Jain Hospitality Private Limited, the parent company of Snow World Entertainment, has made a substantial plan for an investment of Rs 40 crore to drive this growth.

As part of its expansion strategy, five new centres will open in cities like Delhi and Bengaluru, and a second location in Mumbai, catering to the increasing demand for premium family entertainment.

Garuda Aerospace, Bank of India partner to offer agri drone loans

Garuda Aerospace, a drone manufacturer, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bank of India to provide financial assistance for farmers purchasing agricultural drones. This partnership aims to enhance farming practices by offering easy access to advanced drone technology through low-interest, zero-collateral loans.

Under this initiative, the Bank of India will offer customised financial solutions, making it easier for farmers, corporate entities, and partnership firms to secure loans for agri-drones. Additionally, Garuda Aerospace leverages the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund Drone Loan scheme to ensure streamlined access to financing and facilitate the adoption of cost-effective drone solutions.

Lightrock appoints Samir Abhyankar as India head

Lightrock, a global investment platform, has appointed Samir Abhyankar as a Partner and Head of India. He joins from British International Investment and will be responsible for scaling up the group’s India operations into a strategic hub for regional capital deployment and value creation.

To date, Lightrock-advised private market investment funds have deployed nearly $1 billion into more than 45 Indian companies.

Lightrock’s portfolio in India includes logistics specialist Porter, transport technology company Chalo, healthcare provider Kauvery Hospitals, specialist lender Aye Finance, and ed-tech leader Scaler.

ParkMate gets new VP for B2C vertical

ParkMate, a parking solutions provider, has appointed Ziaul Hoda as Vice President (Operations) – B2C Vertical. In this role, Ziaul will lead the establishment and expansion of ParkMate’s newly launched vertical.

An IIM Rohtak alumnus, Hoda began his career with Mother Dairy before moving on to Rentomojo. He also founded DukaanSe and later established CutBox.

