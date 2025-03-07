Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (March 7, 2025)

From Razorpay entering Singapore to Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal pledging an additional 5.88 crore shares of the company to secure funding for Krutrim Data Centre, YourStory brings you the latest updates from the Indian startup ecosystem.

Featured stories

This startup ensures optimal use of shipping containers through AI

Traditional container logistics suffers from the fundamental challenge of inefficiency—containers are transported to inland locations (factories/warehouses) for deliveries and they return to the seaports empty after being unloaded. This is not just a logistical challenge but is also an economic and environmental disaster.

In 2019, Dhruv Taneja, along with Harsh Vardhan Gupta, Abhishek Baheti, and Manish Singh, launched MatchLog Solutions—a digital platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to map and match empty containers with export bookings in real time. Instead of returning empty after an import delivery, containers carry goods that have to be exported via a particular seaport.

Read more here.

Latest news

After Malaysia, Razorpay expands into Singapore

India’s fintech giant ﻿Razorpay﻿ is expanding into Singapore, marking its second expansion into Southeast Asia following Malaysia. The company aims to tap into Singapore’s rapidly growing digital payments market by offering a suite of AI-powered financial solutions, including real-time cross-border payment capabilities.

The company’s offerings in Singapore will include multi-currency transactions, real-time payment processing via PayNow, and a payment gateway designed to integrate seamlessly with local and international networks. It will also introduce Agentic-AI, an AI-powered toolkit that enhances transaction efficiency, fraud prevention, and customer onboarding.

Read more here.

Bhavish Aggarwal commits 5.88 Cr Ola Electric shares to secure funding for Krutrim

﻿Ola Electric﻿ founder Bhavish Aggarwal has pledged an additional 5.88 crore shares of the company to secure funding for Krutrim Data Centre in February. Besides this, Aggarwal had earlier pledged 1.1% shares of Ola Electric's stake to raise funds for Krutrim in November 2024.

With the new pledge, the CEO has pledged a total of 2.43% of Ola Electric's total shares, which is equivalent to 10.72 crore shares or 8.09% personal stake in the company. Aggarwal owns around a 30.02% stake in Ola Electric.

Read more here.

Funding news

Yenmo raises Rs 9.2 Cr to expand secured lending and digital offerings

﻿Yenmo﻿, a Y Combinator-backed fintech offering instant loans against mutual funds, has raised Rs 9.2 crore in a funding round led by Y Combinator, with participation from Pioneer Fund, Zaka VC, and global angel investors.

It plans to use the funding to expand its product offerings with new secured lending options, including loans against stocks and an innovative savings account feature. It also aims to enhance its digital platform for a seamless 10-minute loan process, drive market growth as a trusted credit solution, and scale operations by strengthening infrastructure and team capabilities, reinforcing its position as India’s first ‘Good Loan Company.'

Yenmo offers top credit products in India, starting with loans against mutual funds and expanding to secured credit over stocks, insurance, and digital assets.

T-Hub appoints Kavikrut as CEO to drive startup growth

﻿T-Hub﻿, a startup incubator, has appointed Kavikrut as its CEO, effective March 10, 2025, to strengthen Telangana’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Kavikrut, CEO, T-Hub

Having supported over 2,000 startups, T-Hub aims to accelerate growth, empower entrepreneurs, and drive the development of globally competitive products.

Kavikrut, formerly OYO’s Chief Growth Officer, played a key role in expanding its presence across 100+ Indian cities, launching new ventures, and leading its international expansion into Japan with Yahoo! Japan and SoftBank Japan in 2018.

Veranda Learning partners with IIT Madras to boost skill development

Veranda Learning Solutions has signed an MoU with IIT Madras to provide high-quality, affordable education for skill building.

SWAYAM Plus X Veranda Learning

Initially focusing on competitive exam preparation, Veranda Learning will offer meticulously designed courses on the SWAYAM Plus platform, a digital initiative by the Ministry of Education and IIT Madras.

Set to launch in the coming months, the initiative aims to expand into other domains while prioritising outreach to Tier II and Tier III towns.

AbhiBus partners with YoloBus to launch India’s first women-only intercity bus

AbhiBus (ixigo bus business), a bus ticketing platform, is now enabling bookings for YoloBus’s women-only intercity bus service, launching on March 8, International Women’s Day.

The service, operating on the Gurugram-Chandigarh route, aims to provide a safer and more convenient travel experience for female passengers, featuring a female conductor for added assistance.

OYO appoints Sonal Sinha as CEO of G6 Hospitality after acquisition

﻿OYO﻿ has appointed Sonal Sinha as CEO of G6 Hospitality, the American motel chain acquired from Blackstone Real Estate in December.

The acquisition added 1,500 franchised hotels across the US and Canada, expanding OYO’s North American footprint. The combined entity is expected to generate a gross booking value of $3 billion, with G6 Hospitality, which operates Motel 6 and Studio 6, contributing $1.7 billion.

A chartered accountant, Sonal joined OYO in 2015 and has held key finance roles, including CFO – International Business, where he worked on improving margins and strengthening financial controls.

He played a significant role in OYO US' expansion and will continue reporting to Gautam Swaroop, CEO – International, OYO. Additionally, OYO’s Chief Growth Officer, Kavikrut, is transitioning to lead T-Hub, India’s largest startup incubator.

O Hi onboards Kartik Aaryan as brand ambassador

﻿O hi﻿, a real-world social networking platform, has appointed actor Kartik Aaryan as its brand ambassador.

The platform integrates digital interactions with real-life socialising, introducing features like Check-Ins into Digital Rooms and WUD (What You Doing?). O Hi aims to simplify real-time connections, enabling people to meet and engage effortlessly, whether at a café, airport, or social gathering.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)