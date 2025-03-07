Brands
Swiggy expands food delivery service to 100 railway stations

Swiggy joined hands with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) in March 2024 to deliver food on train.

Press Trust of India10236 Stories
Swiggy expands food delivery service to 100 railway stations

Friday March 07, 2025 , 1 min Read

﻿Swiggy﻿ has expanded its food delivery service, in partnership with IRCTC, to 100 railway stations across 20 states in India.

In the coming months, the food and grocery delivery platform will continue to expand its reach to more stations across the length and breadth of the country, Swiggy said in a statement.

"Train journeys are an integral part of India's culture, and food plays a central role in that experience. Expanding Swiggy Food on Trains to 100 stations allows us to serve passengers with greater convenience and access to a diverse range of meals from across the country," Deepak Maloo, Vice President, Swiggy Food Marketplace, said.

Also Read
Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (March 7, 2025)

Swiggy joined hands with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) in March 2024 to deliver food on trains.