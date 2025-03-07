Exclusive: Uber expands same-day delivery service with Courier XL

Ride-hailing company Uber is expanding its same-day delivery service, Courier, by rolling out a new feature called Courier XL. This is designed for larger packages that need to be delivered within the city.

A spokesperson from Uber confirmed the development.

"Courier is a same-day delivery service that allows customers to send packages across the city with ease. With Courier XL, customers can send large packages within the city. We’re currently testing and refining this offering, aiming to provide a more convenient and cost-effective delivery option," said the spokesperson.

The Courier XL service is currently available in Mumbai.

Uber's entry into the four-wheeler and three-wheeler logistics segment puts it in direct competition with Porter, one of the largest players in the industry.

Porter has managed to capture significant market share in the country and stay resilient through various market cycles. While many companies in the intra-city logistics segment have secured funding, few have made a significant impact. Porter's success can be attributed to its driver-centric approach, including industry-first initiatives such as same-day payouts to attract and retain driver-partners.

On the other hand, several logistics startups have struggled to sustain operations due to challenges such as poor technology integration and an inability to effectively address the needs of both shippers and fleet owners. In fact, TheKarrier, a Bengaluru-based intra-city logistics startup, shut down in October 2016.

Also Read Uber rolls out zero commission model for auto drivers across India

Uber’s comeback

Post-pandemic, Uber India has successfully adapted and maintained a strong presence in the market. In an interview with The CapTable, Uber India head, Prabhjeet Singh said the company's leadership stability has been a key driver of its resilience. Additionally, India's growing importance as an R&D hub has played a significant role in reshaping Uber India's organisational structure.

Uber India operates through three primary divisions. The core mobility business remains the company's backbone, focusing on ride-hailing services. Alongside, a cross-functional team oversees key areas such as legal, public policy, marketing, and public safety. Lastly, the global engineering and technology division drives innovation and technological advancements, reinforcing India's role as a critical hub for Uber's global operations.

In recent times, Uber has been taking various efforts to stay competitive in India’s mobility market. Last month, it rolled out a subscription-based model for auto drivers across the country, following in the footsteps of its peers Rapido and Namma Yatri. This marks a shift from the traditional commission-based revenue model adopted by these companies, wherein the platform kept a share of the fare for every ride as commission.