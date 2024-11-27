Ride-hailing major ﻿Uber﻿has launched Uber One, its subscription service, in India at an introductory price of Rs 99.83 for the first month.

The membership offers several benefits such as credits on rides, access to top-rated drivers, and other exclusive offers to enhance the overall user experience. It also includes three months of Zomato Gold and priority customer-support

Uber One members can earn up to 10% credits on rides across services like Go, Premier, Auto, and Moto. For Shuttle rides, members can earn 35% credits and 1% on Intercity and Rentals.

However, these credits are capped at Rs 150 per trip and have a limit of 150 rides for monthly and quarterly plans, and 600 rides annually. The credits are valid for 60 days and requires an active subscription.

This move is in line with membership strategies adopted by other platforms like Zomato Gold and Zepto Pass, which aims to retain customers by offering them discounts and additional perks.

Membership programmes have become increasingly important for ecommerce firms, enabling them to add value to regular users and drive new users to their platforms.

For companies, these models create a steady stream of income through recurring fees, offering more predictable revenue and cash flow management.

Launched in November 2021 in the US as a replacement for Uber Rewards, Uber One is also available in Canada, Switzerland, and Poland, offering benefits like discounted pricing and exclusive event access.

Additionally, quick-commerce platform Zepto recently promoted Devendra Meel to Chief Business Officer, recognising his role in scaling Zepto Pass to over 5 million subscribers within a year.

(The copy has been updated to add additional context)