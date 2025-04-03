The term unicorn—a privately held startup valued at over $1 billion has long been a symbol of success in the entrepreneurial world. India, with over 118 unicorns (as of 2024), proudly stands as the third-largest unicorn hub globally, trailing behind the US and China.

However, beneath the glittering surface of billion-dollar valuations lies a troubling trend: zombie unicorns.

These startups have achieved unicorn status but are barely surviving—burning cash, lacking profitability, and dependent on constant investor lifelines.

As funding slows and economic realities set in, India’s startup ecosystem must confront an uncomfortable truth: not all unicorns are destined for long-term success.

What are zombie unicorns?

A zombie unicorn is a startup that has achieved unicorn status but is struggling to sustain itself without continuous external funding. These companies often:

Burn cash faster than they generate revenue

Lacking a clear path to profitability

Survive mostly due to repeated investor bailouts

Unlike healthy unicorns that grow sustainably, zombie unicorns are the "walking dead" of the startup world. They are alive on paper but bleeding money in reality.

Why are zombie unicorns a concern in India?

India’s startup ecosystem has seen explosive growth, fueled by capital, aggressive valuations, and FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) among investors. However, as funding slowed down (especially in 2022-2023), many once-high-flying startups struggled.

Key reasons for the rise of zombie unicorns in India

1. Overvaluation during the funding boom

Startups raised massive rounds at inflated valuations based on growth-at-all-costs rather than fundamentals. For instance, several edtech and quick-commerce startups saw valuations skyrocket during COVID-19, only to crash later.

2. Weak unit economics

Many Indian unicorns rely on heavy discounts and customer acquisition subsidies, making profitability elusive. For instance, food delivery and mobility startups often spend more on deals than they earn.

3. Dependence on investor lifelines

Companies like BYJU'S and Snapdeal have been criticised for surviving only due to repeated funding despite mounting losses.

4. Macroeconomic pressures

Rising interest rates and investor caution have dried up easy funding, exposing cash-guzzling business models.

Can zombie unicorns turn themselves around?

Some startups have managed to pivot successfully in recent times. For instance, Zomato achieved profitability in 2023 after facing several years of losses. Similarly, Swiggy is currently prioritising cost-cutting measures and exploring diversification strategies to strengthen its position in the market.

On the other hand, some startups may face challenges leading to their collapse or acquisition at lower valuations due to financial distress.

3 lessons for India’s startup ecosystem

Emphasising profitability over valuation

While achieving a billion-dollar valuation can be impressive, it ultimately holds little value if the business lacks sustainability. Profitability should be the primary focus for long-term success.

Caution against unsustainable growth

Rapid scaling with big losses can jeopardise the stability of a business in the long run. It's important to pursue growth strategies that ensure financial health rather than prioritizing quick expansion at any cost.

Developing resilient business models

Startups should aim to generate genuine revenue rather than solely depending on external investor funding. Building a robust business model that emphasises real income is crucial for enduring success.

The bottom line

Zombie unicorns are a wake-up call for India’s startup ecosystem. While unicorns symbolise success, true success lies in sustainable growth, not just billion-dollar tags. As funding becomes scarcer, only startups with real revenue and adaptability will survive.