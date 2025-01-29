How financial fitness can help entrepreneurs achieve long-term success

Being an entrepreneur is no small feat. You’re constantly juggling tasks, taking risks, and putting your heart into building something meaningful. But amidst all the hustle, one thing that often takes a backseat is your financial health. Just like physical fitness keeps your body in shape, financial fitness ensures your business and personal finances remain strong and resilient over the long term.





Let’s explore how focusing on financial fitness can help you not just survive but thrive as an entrepreneur.

What Is financial fitness?

Financial fitness is all about understanding your finances, making informed decisions, and planning for a sustainable future. It’s not about being rich overnight but about building a foundation that can weather ups and downs.





Think of your finances like a car. If you only focus on driving fast without maintaining the engine or checking the fuel, you’re likely to break down. Similarly, without financial fitness, even the most promising business idea can hit a wall.

Step 1: Pay yourself first

As an entrepreneur, it’s tempting to pour everything into your business and leave yourself out. But if you’re not taking care of your own needs, it can lead to burnout and instability.

How to do it:

Set aside at least 10–15% of your income each month for yourself. This can go into your personal savings or investments. It’s like keeping an oxygen mask handy—you need to breathe first to keep your business alive.

Step 2: Build a safety net with emergency funds

Entrepreneurship is full of ups and downs. A delayed payment, a sudden expense, or a dip in sales can throw you off track. That’s where an emergency fund comes in.





How much is enough?





Aim to save 6–12 months’ worth of your essential expenses. Keep this money in a liquid mutual fund or a high-yield savings account. It’s like having a safety raft ready when you’re sailing through choppy waters.

Step 3: Get the right insurance

Insurance might not feel exciting, but it’s one of the smartest ways to protect yourself and your business. Without it, a single health issue or accident could derail years of hard work.

What to focus on:

Health insurance: Go for a family floater plan with at least Rs 10–15 lakh coverage. You can save costs by adding a super top-up plan.

Term insurance: If you have dependents or business loans, ensure you have a term plan to cover these liabilities.

Business insurance: Depending on your industry, consider liability or asset insurance for your business.





Think of insurance as a safety helmet—it doesn’t prevent accidents, but it minimises the damage.

Step 4: Plan your investments wisely

Putting all your money in one place, whether it’s your business or a single investment, can be risky. Diversifying your investments is like planting seeds in different fields—some may take time to grow, but they’ll all contribute to your harvest.

Where to start:

1. Mutual funds: Start with a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) in equity funds for long-term growth.

2. Debt funds or fixed deposits: For stability, allocate some money here.

3. Gold or real estate: These add diversification but don’t overdo it.

4. Your business: Invest back into your venture but balance it with personal investments.

Step 5: Set clear financial goals

Running a business without financial goals is like driving without a destination. Goals give you direction and help you measure progress.

Break it down:

Short-term goals: Cover your monthly expenses, pay off small debts, and build an emergency fund.

Medium-term goals: Save for a down payment on a house or expand your business.

Long-term goals: Plan for retirement, children’s education, or scaling your business internationally.





Write down these goals and attach timelines to each. Review them regularly to stay on track.

Step 6: Manage debt smartly

Debt can be a useful tool, but only if you use it wisely. Unchecked borrowing can snowball into a financial mess.

Tips to manage debt:

Separate personal and business loans: Mixing them can create confusion and stress.





Avoid high-interest loans: Think twice before swiping your credit card or taking personal loans for business needs.





Pay systematically: Use the “snowball method”—pay off smaller loans first for quick wins, then tackle bigger ones.

Step 7: Monitor and adjust regularly

Financial fitness isn’t a one-time exercise. Just like staying physically fit requires regular workouts, keeping your finances in shape means tracking and adjusting them regularly.





Simple tools to help:

Use budgeting apps or spreadsheets to track expenses.

Review your investments quarterly.

Seek advice from a financial planner if needed.

A final thought

Financial fitness is not about complicating your life with charts and numbers. It’s about creating habits that make your financial journey smoother and more secure. By taking care of your finances, you’re not just securing your future—you’re giving your business the stability it needs to grow.





Remember, a healthy financial foundation is the strongest support system for your entrepreneurial dreams. Let’s make sure you and your business are ready for the long haul.





Nehal Mota, Co-Founder & CEO, Finnovate