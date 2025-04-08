Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi top India’s used car market: Spinny

Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi emerged as India’s top used car buying markets, with a whopping 84% preferring petrol vehicles, Spinny said in its Q1 2025 report on Tuesday.

The full-stack, used cars platform, in its report, highlighted that in Q1 2025, online purchases accounted for 77% of total sales, up from 75% in Q1 2024 and 70% in Q1 2023, reflecting the consumer preference for transparent online car purchases.

According to Spinny, hatchbacks, including Renault Kwid, Hyundai Grand i10, and Maruti Suzuki Swift (replacing Baleno), emerged as consumer favourites.

Luxury vehicles continued to be in demand in the Spinny Max segment, with Jeep Compass, BMW X1, and Mercedes GLA leading the charge for premium car sales.

Additionally, Tata Nexon EV continued to dominate the electric vehicles segment, and Pune emerged as the city with the highest sales of EVs.

“Consumers are increasingly choosing cars that align with their evolving lifestyles—whether it's upgrading for a growing family or embracing new cities. With the rise of electric and hybrid options, the choices are endless,” said Niraj Singh, Founder and CEO, Spinny.

The startup also pointed out that financing challenges were a key driver in the used car market. About 57% of Spinny vehicles were purchased through loans, and Jaipur led with 60% of these purchases, mostly driven by younger buyers aged 25-30.

"As younger buyers increasingly turn to financing, the need for easy, user-friendly solutions is expected to continue growing in 2025," Spinny said.

Meanwhile, the market share for women car buyers rose from 26% in Q1 2024 to 28% in Q1 2025, reaching 30% in March. The report showed that 60% of women prefer automatic hatchbacks, while 18% favour compact SUVs.

Also, automatic vehicles accounted for 29% of the sales in Q1 2025, up from 24% in the same period last year, showing the growing preference for convenience, particularly in traffic-heavy urban environments.

Nearly 78% of car deliveries happened through the Spinny Hub-based delivery model in Q1 2025, up from 74% in the same period last year. Home deliveries, on the other hand, declined from 26% in 2024 to 22% in Q1 2025.

The company anticipates continued digital acceleration, with a focus on value-added services like loans and warranties. It also expects sustained growth in women buyers, alongside continued interest in compact SUVs and automatic vehicles.