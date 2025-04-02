From Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt to brides and grooms, Luxorides drives people in style and luxury

The bride and bridegroom make a grand appearance at their wedding reception in a Jaguar. At an awards event, the actor steps out of a Merc before walking the red carpet. Meanwhile, the Ford Mustang kicks up a huge cloud of dust in an action film.

It’s all about the awe factor of luxury sedans, high-performance SUVs, and muscle cars.

Luxorides promises to provide all this jazz and more through its range of premium cars.

The New Delhi-based startup offers premium cars on rent—from brands such as Mercedes, Audi and Jaguar—for travel, airport transfers, film shoots, weddings and other occasions.

Luxorides has so far managed transportation for celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Nargis Fakhri, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.

The startup provided its services at the G20 Summit in New Delhi, Anant Ambani’s wedding, and singer Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati tour as well. Cars from Luxorides can also be spotted in the movies Tamasha, Chhapaak, Fan, and Badhaai Ho, and the web series Paatal Lok and NCR Days.

What makes Luxorides a preferred ride for big-ticket events, celebrities, and others?

A peek under the hood

Luxorides was co-founded in 2019 by Rahul Nain and Aaditya Mishra. While Nain is passionate about automobiles, specifically high-performance cars, Mishra loves all things luxurious.

Prior to starting Luxorides, the duo worked together at a media equipment rental company, handling high-end gear for film and events. Over time, they realised that India lacked hassle-free rental options for luxury cars for those who wanted comfort without ownership. This led to the birth of Luxorides.

Luxorides aims to become the go-to brand for those seeking premium vehicles for any occasion. Its services are currently offered in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Guwahati.

The company provides sedans from brands, including Audi, Jaguar, and BMW; luxury convertibles from Mercedes and Porsche; and luxury SUVs like Range Rover and Hummer. It also rents out Chrysler Limousines and Ford Mustang GTs for film shoots.

Luxorides specialises in chauffeur-driven curated experiences tailored to client needs.

“For instance, if a family is traveling to Jaipur, we’ll suggest a route that includes a quiet heritage café for breakfast instead of crowded tourist spots. For business travellers, we ensure cars have charging ports, Wi-Fi, and routes that align with their schedule. It’s about understanding what makes a trip special for each person and adding those touches,” elaborates Mishra, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer, Luxorides.

Apart from celebrities and individual clients, the company also offers its services to corporate firms. Its corporate clients include Microsoft, Netflix, Samsung, La Renon Healthcare, Amrutanjan, Bella Vita, Pfizer, Asian Development Bank, Jindal Steel, and EMAAR, which rent luxury cars for events and celebrity transportation.

Commenting on the company’s vehicles appearing on the big screen, Mishra says, “It was exciting to see our Black Fortuner featured in NCR Days, with ‘System faad denge’ stickered on the rear windscreen. Seeing a vehicle from our fleet adding to the cinematic experience is always a proud moment for our team.”

The company has a fleet of around 1,000 vehicles—some cars are owned by the company, while the rest are leased through partnerships with travel agencies and independent car owners.

Luxorides’ rental services are priced from Rs 2,500 for eight hours/80 km for a Maruti Suzuki Dzire or Toyota Etios, and go up to Rs 80,000 for the same time/distance for a Range Rover Vogue SUV. The rent for weddings begins at Rs 15,000 and goes up to Rs 6,00,000 for a Rolls Royce Phantom Coupe—for a ride of 100 km and 12 hours.

Users can rent cars through Luxorides’ website, initiate WhatsApp conversations, or make appointments (for in-person meets). They can also fill out contact forms or call the company.

What’s driving the trend

According to Credence Research data, the luxury car rental market in India is projected to grow from $61309.75 million in 2024 to $96983.35 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.9%. Carzonrent and ORIX are some of the major players in the Indian luxury car rental market.

The evolution of wedding celebrations and travellers seeking luxury experiences are some of the factors driving this trend. Millennials and Gen Z are increasingly renting high-end vehicles for special occasions. The emergence of online platforms has also made it convenient for people to access and book rides.

“Younger travellers see luxury as flexible and experiential. They’ll rent a convertible for a weekend road trip with friends or a luxury SUV for a photoshoot. GenZ might book a Mercedes for a day trip to Lonavala, rent a BMW for a graduation photoshoot, or even try a Rolls-Royce for a special occasion,” explains Mishra.

“We’ve noticed they love documenting their trips, so we ensure cars are ‘Instagram-ready’, clean, stylish, and with great lighting. It’s about making luxury accessible for moments that matter to them,” he adds.

On the use of high-end cars in weddings, Mishra says, “Couples want unique entrances, like arriving in a vintage car or an electric vehicle to reflect their values. It’s about creating memories that feel authentic.”

Vardaan, a newlywed from Bengaluru, had recently opted for Luxorides’ services for his destination wedding in Rishikesh.

“We got a BMW X7 from Ghaziabad and took it to Rishikesh for two days …. Luxorides had decorated the whole car for the wedding, having taken approval based on our preferences,” says Vardaan, who works as a researcher in a finance firm.

He continues, “Since it was a mountainous route, I preferred a luxury vehicle that would help with my wife’s motion sickness a bit, and it did help. Additionally, after a two-day event, we wanted to have a comfortable journey back home since we were tired.”

A vehicle enthusiast who admires luxury cars, Vardaan has earlier rented self-driving luxury cars in Bengaluru.

Journey so far, and the road ahead

Luxorides’ clients are primarily individuals aged 28 and above and top-tier executives aged above 35. The company also sees interest from GenZ, who seek short but fun-filled experiences. It clocks 100-150 bookings per month, and most of the traction is from Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.

The startup, which has been bootstrapped till now, is evaluating potential funding opportunities, but is not actively seeking funding.

Luxorides is focused on strengthening core operations before bringing in external capital, says Mishra. “This includes improving our current services, expanding fleets in existing cities, enhancing customer experience, and building infrastructure to ensure reliability and scalability before seeking external funding.”

In the next six months, Luxorides aims to extend its services beyond the road and venture into air and water mobility with private jets and luxury yachts and cruises.

The company is also developing a web and mobile app to streamline luxury car rentals. The app will enable seamless booking, real-time tracking, and premium customer support. Future plans include connecting through smartphone mirroring systems, Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto, by which customers can enjoy customised infotainment via the app.

The startup also aims to tap into the international markets of Australia, Russia, Britain, and the United States in about a year.