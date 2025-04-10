Cleartrip names Manjari Singhal as Chief Growth and Business Officer

Travel aggregator platform ﻿Cleartrip﻿ has appointed Manjari Singhal as its new Chief Growth and Business Officer, succeeding Anuj Rathi, who is stepping down to explore new opportunities.

Over the next month, Rathi and Singhal will work together to ensure a smooth transition.

Rathi joined Cleartrip a year ago and played a pivotal role in advancing its growth strategy. Under his leadership, the Business, Marketing, and Customer Experience teams saw significant momentum. He also led the successful “NoVac 2025” campaign, which resulted in a notable surge in bookings, the company said in a statement.

“It’s been an incredible ride leading Cleartrip. From flagship events like Nation on Vacation and Big Billion Days to strengthening customer trust, our focus was always on creating a superior product experience. As I move on, I do so with deep pride in the team and confidence that Cleartrip will continue to raise the bar under Manjari’s leadership," said Rathi.

Singhal currently leads Flipkart’s Beauty, FMCG, and General Merchandise business. Since joining the company in 2019, she has held leadership roles across events, customer growth, and platform management. Known for her execution-oriented approach and cross-functional leadership, she brings a strong understanding of consumer behavior to her new role.

“Travel is a significant focus for us at Flipkart, and we are deeply committed to investing in and scaling the business to unlock its huge potential. We are excited to welcome Manjari into this pivotal role. With her proven leadership, strategic vision, and deep understanding of customer behavior, we are confident that she will continue to drive growth and lead Cleartrip into its next phase of expansion,” said Ajay Veer Yadav, Senior Vice President, Flipkart.

He also expressed his gratitude to Rathi for his significant contributions to Cleartrip over the past year, stating that his leadership has helped the platform reach new heights.

Founded in 2006, Cleartrip was acquired by Flipkart in 2021. The platform offers flight, train, hotel, and activity bookings and operates across India and international markets including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Thailand.

In December 2024, Cleartrip reported a 96% increase in operating revenue, growing from Rs 49.4 crore in FY23 to Rs 97.2 crore in FY24, although higher expenses impacted its bottom line.

In April, Aditya Agarwal will step down as CFO of Cleartrip after nine years, citing personal reasons. Serving as CFO since 2020, he previously led corporate strategy and M&A, playing a key role in Cleartrip’s integration into the Flipkart Group.