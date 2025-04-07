Edtech SigIQ.ai bags $9.5M in seed funding co-led by The House Fund, GSV Ventures

SigIQ.ai, an AI-driven edtech startup, has bagged $9.5 million in seed funding co-led by The House Fund and GSV Ventures, as it charts its course toward delivering personalised learning at scale—a vision pursued by many in the edtech space.

Several edtech companies, such as PhysicsWallah, ALLEN, upGrad, Infinity Learn, and LEAD, to name a few, are leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to tailor multiple facets of education, aiming to provide learners a personalised learning journey.

“We are at a pivotal moment in education where modern GenAI can provide a personal 1:1 tutor to every student and reduce the cost of one-on-one learning from hundreds of dollars an hour to the cost of computation,” said Karttikeya Mangalam, Founder and CEO of SigIQ.ai.

Mangalam added that the startup has started by first creating a tutor that itself can ace the very exam students are preparing for—a necessary step to ensure accuracy and quality in teaching delivered.

The company’s AI-driven flagship platforms—PadhAI for UPSC preparation and EverTutor for GRE aspirants—are at the heart of its personalised learning approach. It stated that the new funding will aid with recruiting top talent, refining its AI models, and expanding its platforms across global educational ecosystems.

The California (Berkeley) and Gurugram-based startup raised its seed round with backing from notable investors such as Duolingo, General Catalyst India (Venture Highway), Peak XV Partners, and Calibrate Ventures.

The startup, which came out of stealth after 18 months of development, plans to use the funding to develop AI-powered edtech solutions tailored to the Indian market, placing a strong emphasis on Indian language learning capabilities, while also expanding its teams across the country.

Angel investors including Andy Konwinski (Co-founder, Perplexity), Christian Storm (Co-founder and CTO, Turnitin), Prof. Trevor Darrell (Berkeley AI Research, UC Berkeley), Prof. Jitendra Malik (Berkeley AI Research, UC Berkeley), Prof. Srini Devadas (MIT), and Prof. Sharad Malik (Princeton), also participated in the round.

Founded in 2023 by Mangalam and Prof. Kurt Keutzer, SigIQ.ai has launched its flagship products PadhAI and EverTutor—operating both in the US and Indian higher education markets, claiming to serve thousands of students worldwide.

The startup aims to expand its reach with EverTutor for GRE aspirants through the upcoming spring and fall exam cycles.

“SigIQ.ai isn’t just a regular edtech startup — they have built an AI system that publicly demonstrated its ability to outperform both humans and leading commercial AI models on one of the world’s most challenging exams,” said Jeremy Fiance, Managing Director of The House Fund.