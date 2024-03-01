PhysicsWallah unveils AI-powered suite ‘Alakh AI’ to personalise education

Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah (PW) unveiled its AI-powered educational solution, Alakh AI. Founder and CEO Alakh Pandey had earlier talked about its development back in September 2023 at YourStory’s TechSparks conference.

The Noida-based firm claimed its indigenous artificial intelligence education suite, Alakh AI, has garnered over 1.5 million users within less than two months of launch in December 2023.

The AI educational suite features AI Guru, a round-the-clock personal AI tutor and assistant, designed to customise learning experiences for individual students. It serves as a solution for various student queries, allowing them to submit doubts through multiple modes (text, image, speech) and receive responses in both text and video formats.

Another AI solution, Sahayak, offers personalised learning experiences tailored to students' needs, including adaptive practices, revision, and backlog clearance, with students able to select specific subjects and chapters. Through this, customised content recommendations, such as videos and practice questions, support students’ learning journey.

The suite also includes NCERT Pitara, which utilises GenAI to create questions from NCERT textbooks, enabling students to address study gaps in real-time.

“Today, we stand at the cusp of a new dawn in education. ‘Padhai Ka Naya Andaaz’ (a new style of learning) is more than a theme; it is our commitment to provide a learning experience that transcends traditional boundaries, making education more personalised, effective, and engaging for every student,” Pandey said.

Under the PhysicsWallah 2.0 initiative, the company has enhanced its offerings through a tech-savvy approach, aiming to boost student outcomes with advanced technology.

One area of improvement is that by maintaining lecture durations while reducing data consumption by 80-90%, the platform has boosted its digital learning efficiency, allowing students to access more lectures within their existing data limits.

PW is one of the newest additions to the AI trend. Several edtech firms, including upGrad, Simplilearn, Vedantu, and Adda247, employ AI for various purposes.

Edtech firms recognise AI’s potential to personalise education through tailored content. AI-driven chatbots offer immediate learning assistance, while data analysis provides focused feedback to pinpoint areas for enhancement.

Founded in 2020, PW has expanded into 28 test prep categories and a skilling vertical, with over 72 tech-enabled Vidyapeeth (offline education) and 28 Pathshala (hybrid education) centres across India. Last month, it ventured into physical schools, broadening its range of educational offerings.