Pune-based digital payments and financial operations platform Easebuzz has raised $30 million in a Series A funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners.

The funding round, a mix of primary and secondary transactions, also saw participation from existing backers 8i Ventures and Varanium Capital.

The fresh capital will be deployed toward expanding the company’s vertical SaaS offerings, enhancing its online payments infrastructure, and building out its offline payments suite—including point-of-sale (POS) devices and UPI Soundbox solutions, the company said in a statement.

"Easebuzz has built a category-defining platform at the intersection of payments and vertical SaaS. They are a company that is growing rapidly, innovating with speed and doing so profitably from day-one," said Rohit Prasad, Founder and CEO of Easebuzz.

The company processed over $30 billion in gross transaction value (GTV) in FY25, more than 10x its $300 million annual GTV from earlier years. Revenue doubled to Rs 650 crore from Rs 294 crore in FY24.

Easebuzz recently received final authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an online payment aggregator and is now seeking a cross-border license to tap into international markets.

Easebuzz differentiates itself through a vertically integrated approach—offering sector-specific SaaS tools embedded with payment solutions across industries such as education, real estate, ecommerce, BFSI, government, and travel. Its marquee clients include Zepto, Bigbasket, Bajaj FinServ, IRCTC, Star Health Insurance, Symbiosis University, and DLF. The platform supports over 200,000 businesses across India.

“Their deep understanding of vertical use-cases—whether automating fee collection in education or streamlining real estate payments—gives them a meaningful edge,” said Vikram Chachra, Founding Partner at 8i Ventures.

The company has also partnered with NPCI Bharat BillPay to launch an interoperable B2B payments platform and is recognised as a Biller Operating Unit (BoU) under the BBPS framework.

Dexter Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor for the transaction.