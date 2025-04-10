Logistics startup Xindus raises $10M in pre-Series A round led by 3one4 Capital

Xindus, a full-stack cross-border logistics startup helping Indian SMEs expand globally, has closed $10 million in a pre-Series A round led by 3one4 Capital. The round was co-led by Orios Venture Partners, and also saw participation from existing investors Shastra VC and Caret Capital.





The company said the new fund will be used to expand Xindus’ operations, scale from 1,000 to 10,000 customers over the next 12-18 months, and drive gross merchandise value (GMV) to $ 200 million. The startup further aims to strengthen its presence in India and the US and expand market reach in the UK, Canada, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East.

The company also plans to continue investing in its flagship servi XindusOne to empower Indian SMEs access global markets, streamline order fulfillment, ship worldwide, and navigate trade compliance and financial flows seamlessly with the latest funding.

Founded in 2022 by Saurabh Goyal (CEO and Founder), Madan Mohan (CTO and Co-founder), Jaikaar Singh (EVP and Co-founder), and Saptarshi Datta (EVP and Co-founder), Xindus simplifies cross-border trade through an integrated platform that helps businesses sell, ship, store, return, and get paid internationally.

“This funding is a key step in building the infrastructure Indian SMEs need to scale globally. Trade regulations are complex and constantly changing—most businesses lose momentum trying to keep up. Xindus is solving that. We’re focused on delivering fast, compliant growth at scale, so businesses can focus on what matters: selling and expanding across borders,” said Saurabh Goyal, Founder and CEO, Xindus.

With 200+ marketplace integration, Xindus claims to have reduced trade complexity and costs by 20%, with a 98.4% on-time delivery performance.

“Given the recent trends in global markets, India stands at a unique position to scale up its exports. We believe platforms like Xindus can fast-track India’s export growth, enabling manufacturers with the tools to streamline exports. We are very excited to support Saurabh as he builds India’s largest trade enablement platform,” said Anurag Ramdasan, Partner, 3one4 Capital.





"As India transitions into a trillion-dollar export economy, Xindus is poised to play a transformative role in enabling SMEs to compete on the global stage efficiently by providing a holistic, world-class yet cost-effective experience," added Madhav Tandan, Senior Partner, Orios Ventures.